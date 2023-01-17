Trace-A-Matic Continues to Expand 5-Axis Machining Automation

Photo of Trace-A-Matic’s new Mazak VARIAXIS i-700 vertical machining center at their Brookfield, WI location.

Trace-A-Matic has installed a new Mazak VARIAXIS i-700 vertical machining center with 18 pallet pool automation at their Brookfield, WI location.

BROOKFIELD, WI, US, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace-A-Matic Corp., a leading provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its 5-axis machining automation capabilities. The company continues to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and software to enhance its ability to deliver precision and efficiency in machining complex metal parts and components.

The new Mazak VARIAXIS i-700 features an 18,000 RPM spindle, CAT40 Big-Plus tool holder, a massive 240 tool magazine, an 18 pallet PALLETECH system, and a working envelope of X-axis 24.8”, Y-axis 43.31”, and Z-axis 23.62”. The 5-axis vertical machining center is of rugged construction and advanced controls for the exacting and efficient machining of parts with complex geometries, which is especially useful for aerospace, medical, and industrial applications, where tight tolerances and high-quality finishes are critical.

“We are excited to expand our 5-axis machining automation capabilities and to offer our customers even more advanced solutions,” said Trace-A-Matic North President Ed Graunke. “This investment allows us to deliver unparalleled precision and efficiency in machining complex parts, which is essential for our customers.”

Trace-A-Matic is committed to continuously investing in advanced technology to deliver the highest quality solutions to its customers. Expanding its 5-axis machining automation capabilities is just another example of this commitment.

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic produces precision machined CNC components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense, food processing, heavy equipment, medical equipment, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and general industry markets. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in WI and TX use the latest CNC machining technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. High-quality products machined from castings, forgings, fabricated weldments, tubing, billets, and bar stock weighing up to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX, serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 150+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

