SoftwareReviews Names Device42 a Winner for 2023 IT Asset Management

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device42 , the most comprehensive agentless hybrid IT asset management and dependency mapping solution, today announced that it has been named a “Champion” by SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech, in their ITAM 2023 Report . SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.



Emotional Footprint Champions are selected based on feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score. This score represents the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of the user feeling toward the provider and the product.

Device42 received a Net Emotional Footprint of +89, the highest score in the report received by any vendor. Additionally, Device42 received the top scores across four categories: Product Impact, Strategy and Innovation, Service Experience, and Conflict Resolution.

“We are pleased to receive the prestigious recognition of being ranked as the leading ITAM vendor,” said Raj Jalan, CEO and founder of Device42. “From the start, we have strived to deliver the most advanced capabilities that deliver immediate value to our customers. Based on customer feedback, this award verifies that our customer-first approach is valued, and we will continue to do that.”

The full report can be downloaded here .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Device42

Device42 is today's most comprehensive agentless hybrid IT discovery, inventory, and dependency mapping system. Device42 can continuously discover, map, and provide insights to optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and the cloud through accurate views of the IT ecosystem. Over 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries, including 200+ partners and systems integrators, use these capabilities to manage and modernize IT infrastructure and ensure business continuity.

