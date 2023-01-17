Amii improving network and service resiliency for Canadians

5-year collaboration with TELUS will study and deliver artificial intelligence-based algorithms and techniques to manage increasingly complex networks

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) and TELUS are coming together for a five-year collaboration to study and deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms and techniques to manage increasingly complex next-generation networks.



Through this collaboration, Amii and TELUS will model various networking and service layers supporting Canada’s critical network infrastructure to better understand their interactions, helping identify potential risks. Together, Amii’s world-leading researchers and TELUS’ national network data, insights, and expertise will help uncover new, cutting-edge applications for artificial intelligence and machine learning to better manage today's complex networks, delivering better outcomes and more resilient networks for Canadians.

“Amii is proud to partner with TELUS to leverage our more than 20 years of experience at the leading edge of AI and machine learning (ML) to protect and improve critical network infrastructure for Canadians. As one of the nation's three AI institutes, we translate scientific breakthroughs into tangible paths to commercialization for industry, while also advancing the field of research and training the next generation of the AI workforce. Working with TELUS is an incredible opportunity to work with a partner focused on improving the communities where they live, work and serve, helping further unlock AI applications focused on positive human outcomes.” - Cam Linke, CEO, Amii

The five-year partnership will further elevate TELUS’ advanced network monitoring by developing automated intelligence technology to predict, detect and react to network events, helping avert service outages, minimize their duration and limit the impact to Canadians.

“Our partnership with Amii marks an exciting new chapter for Canadian-created intellectual property in the critical area of network resiliency. These solutions are needed here and around the world with connectivity and internet services vital to a digital society. TELUS is proud to be at the forefront of applied machine learning research and development with some of the best minds in the field at Amii.”- Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS.

In 2022, Amii released its Impact Report. The report details stories and statistics that demonstrate the strength of Alberta’s AI research and business community, and profiles individuals and companies that are working to leverage Amii’s expertise to advance AI adoption in their fields.

Over the past year, Amii empowered more than 70 companies to leverage machine learning to ‘Be More’, helping them grow their internal capabilities and accelerate and de-risk their AI adoption goals to achieve new competitive advantages. Companies profiled in the report this year include Blindman Brewing, a craft brewery that is working on AI for carbon capture, and Attabotics, a Calgary-based company that is using AI to revolutionize order fulfillment in supply chains.

Read this year’s Impact Report at impact.amii.ca.

About Amii

One of Canada’s three centres of AI excellence as part of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Amii (the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute) is an Alberta-based non-profit institute that supports world-leading research in artificial intelligence and machine learning and translates scientific advancement into industry adoption. Amii grows AI capabilities through advancing leading-edge research, delivering exceptional educational offerings and providing business advice – all with the goal of building in-house AI capabilities. For more information, visit amii.ca.

