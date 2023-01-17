Gov't Chief Takes Part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

MOROCCO, January 17 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch took part, on Monday, alongside several heads of state and government, in the opening of the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, organized under the theme of "United on Climate Action Toward COP28."

The Moroccan delegation participating in this event is composed, in particular, of the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, and the Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Morocco in Abu Dhabi, Abdelilah Oudades.

The opening ceremony, which was chaired by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was marked by the crowning of the ten winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards.

The award recognizes small and medium-sized enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and secondary schools that offer innovative and impactful sustainable ideas and solutions in the health, food, water, and energy sectors.

In a statement to MAP, Akhannouch stressed the importance of the presence of Morocco at this major global event organized as part of the preparations initiated by the United Arab Emirates for the organization of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), scheduled from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

He added that the upcoming climate summit will provide an opportunity to follow up on the decisions adopted at previous conferences, including those in Paris and Marrakech.

In this regard, the Head of Government welcomed the considerable efforts made by the Emirates in preserving the environment and promoting the sustainable energy sector, emphasizing the pioneering experience of Morocco in this field.

He noted that renewable energy represents 38% of the energy mix of the Kingdom, with the prospect of reaching 50% in the coming years.

Furthermore, Akhannouch noted that Morocco’s participation in the Zayed Sustainability Prize has deep political connotations, reflecting the strong relationship between HM King Mohammed VI and his brother, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the peoples of the two sister countries.

For her part, Leila Benali stressed the importance of the presence of Morocco at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is an important opportunity to address the climate issue that weighs heavily on the world, especially the South countries

The Minister also recalled Morocco’s pioneering position, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in the fight against climate change and the promotion of the green and clean energy sector, stressing in this regard the importance of cooperation between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates to accelerate renewable energy projects.

On this occasion, the Head of Government visited, together with members of the delegation, the exhibition held as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where explanations were provided by the officials of the stands, especially regarding the environmental protection and clean energy projects.

Akhannouch also met with the President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates.

In a keynote address, the UAE President highlighted Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a global platform that embodies his country's commitment to engage the leaders of the international community to work together to serve the interests and aspirations of people in the field of sustainable economic and social development.

This annual event, held before the Conference of the Parties on climate change, paves the way for the formulation of proposals in the field of climate, especially with regard to the issue of financing projects that provide solutions to climate challenges and promote renewable energy, she explained.

He added that his country is making intensive efforts to enshrine the principle of sustainability and find practical and achievable solutions to the challenges of climate change, pointing out that the UAE's strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 is a natural step in the country's overall approach to sustainability.

MAP: 16 January 2023