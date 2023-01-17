BairesDev, Bootstrapped Software Solutions Unicorn, Announces Rapid Growth in 2022

Company Reveals 71% Increase in Year Over Year Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the Big Tech layoffs, quiet quitting, and the Great Resignation, BairesDev®, a leading bootstrapped software solutions company, announced strong results in 2022. The company reports rapidly growing revenue, increased hiring, and an expanding client base, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. BairesDev’s annual recurring revenue for 2022 was $338M, reflecting a 71% increase from its 2021 ARR of $198 million.

“The traction that we’ve been able to generate is reflective of the incredibly talented developers and software engineers who are attracted to the mission of BairesDev,” said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s co-founder and CEO. “It’s not only an accomplishment for our company but also a regional success story for all of Latin America. Our clients report that we’re differentiated by our speed, inquisitiveness, and expert processes.”

Co-founded in 2009 by software engineers Paul Azorin and De Marco, BairesDev is a fully remote company offering software solutions through a nearshore model. The company’s large engineering team successfully matches clients' tech needs through a proprietary AI-based recruiting suite. In under two weeks, BairesDev assembles expert teams to create custom tech solutions for its clients.

In 2022, BairesDev hired more than 2,300 technical and non–technical professionals, bringing the company’s overall talent to more than 4,000 professionals distributed throughout 40+ countries, 90% of which are based in Latin America. BairesDev is one of the fastest-growing companies in the world which earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022, for the third consecutive year.

An expanding client base is one of the key markers of BairesDev’s success, as software solutions become increasingly essential across a range of fields. In the US alone, the company added 227 clients in 2022.



The company also highlights its investment focus over the last year, including a 115% increase in research and development (R&D) in 2022 compared to 2021, underscoring its commitment to developing new tools to help achieve continued growth and client satisfaction. BairesDev also increased its corporate social responsibility investments by 73% from 2021 to 2022, focused on closing the digital gap and supporting professionals from underrepresented minorities interested in pursuing careers in tech. The BairesDev Giveback Program won a Stevie® Award for Corporate Responsibility Program of 2022.

Also in 2022, BairesDev received 24 awards from prestigious US organizations such as IAOP and Business Intelligence Group, in addition to Inc 5000, recognizing BairesDev for its growth in revenue, customer-centric approach, and innovative solutions. The company was recently a Gold Winner of the Brandon Hall Group 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards, which recognized the quality of BairesDev expert teams created through its AI suite.

Most recently, in January 2023, FlexJobs, a jobs site focused on connecting candidates with flexible, remote, and hybrid works, included BairesDev in its annual list of the top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2023, a testament to the company’s consistent growth and many successes in the past year.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® is a leading Software Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 4,000+ professionals in 40+ countries, BairesDev provides time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

