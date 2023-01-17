vAIsual Inks Landmark Content Deal with Middle Eastern Stock Agency

Synthetic humans generated by AI Dataset images for AI training

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vAIsual Inc, pioneers in legally clean training datasets for AI, today signed a deal with The Middle Frame, a leading provider of stock photographs of Arabian people and culture.

The deal will mean thousands of Middle East and North African photographs will be available via the DataSetShop.com for AI training.

The partnership is a win for diversity and representation in the text-to-image generation industry, and presents an ethical and legal way for companies to train AI in a fair and legally clean way.

According to vAIsual CEO, Michael Osterrieder, the deal is the first of its kind and provides the essential resources for AI engineers and researchers to get optimal results from their AI training.

“The AI industry is now under heavy review by lawmakers across the world. According to Forbes, 2023 will be the year of AI ethics legislation. This means every company offering AI tools needs to ensure the training data has been legally sourced and the resulting models provide accurate representations of all kinds of people.”

“In the past, we have seen huge controversies arise when algorithms depict people from different ethnicities in an inaccurate or offensive way. The best way to circumvent this issue is to make sure the training data includes a diverse range of people,” says Osterrieder.

For The Middle Frame, the deal represents a chance to participate in the rapidly growing text-to-image generation industry.

According to The Middle Frame co-founder and COO, Mohammad Alnobani, “This unique collaboration will bring Middle Eastern and North African images to the ethical AI industry. We want to be at the forefront of how the stock industry participates in the future of IP licensing, and this deal is an ideal way to start.”

In the coming weeks, datasets containing thousands of images of Middle Eastern and North African scenes and people will be available via datasetshop.com.

The datasets are specially prepared for engineers to add to their workflow for AI training.

Useful Links:

❖ https://www.datasetshop.com

❖ https://themiddleframe.com/