Metacade presale stage 1 sells out in record time, raising more than $2.85m

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacade has blasted through the beta and their first round of presale raising $2.85m in the first seven weeks of the project launching. Stage one sold out almost as quickly as the beta round, despite the price increasing 25% from $0.008 to $0.01.

Working through nine stages of its presale, the MCADE token price is set to rise again - this time by 20%, making the current token value $0.012. In this round, there will be $1,890,000 worth of MCADE tokens available. When this round sells out, the price will rise a further 8.3% when stage three opens at $0.013 per token.

Russell Bennett, Head of Product for Metacade said: “The MCADE presale has shown no signs of slowing down. It gives us confidence that we’re building something gamers and crypto investors really want. It’s making us work hard to deliver this incredible platform to the dedicated Metacade following as soon as we can.”

Metacade is building a thriving GameFi arcade on the blockchain. The first-of-its-kind community hub for gamers of all levels will offer a range of gaming options including play-to-earn (P2E) and pay-to-play, as well as tournaments, trending games, and leaderboards to keep the Metacade community engaged.

At the heart of the platform is MCADE, the platform’s native token. It can be earned through playing and competing on the platform, used to enter competitions, traded on exchanges, and staked on Metacade to earn additional income. Users can earn more tokens by contributing valuable content to the platform in the form of reviews, gaming alpha and game-testing feedback.

Beyond the P2E element, Metacade has outlined a Work2Earn initiative that incentivizes users to find new roles in leading Web3 and GameFi companies. A jobs board will launch in Q2 2024 with an array of gig work, internships and full-time roles. Metagrants provide an incentive for game developers to submit game proposals to Metacade, with winning proposals voted on by the community receiving funding to build their game on the platform.

Approved by Certik, the leading blockchain auditors, the Metacade P2E GameFi platform received the seal of approval alongside Aave, Decentraland and PancakeSwap. Certik carried out a full KYC of the team, analyzed the code and specification behind the project, and marked it as secure. The full audit results are available on the Certik website.

Seventy percent of MCADE tokens are being made available for presale, with the total supply capped at 2 billion. The other tokens will be used for development, liquidity provisions, competition pool funding, and exchange listings.

With tokens currently valued at $0.012, the presale is the best time to buy the token at a low price – no doubt it will rise once it hits the exchanges and the project goes mainstream. After the presale closes, MCADE will be listed on Bitmart, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. This will be followed by another top 10 crypto exchange listing announcement and when the investment floodgates will truly open.

To buy $MCADE, visit Metacade.co and join the presale now.

About Metacade

Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3's first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3, and connect with the wider gaming community.

Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn, and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged DAO. After all, Metacade wants you to have a hand in shaping the GameFi world of tomorrow.

Website: https://metacade.co/

Whitepaper: https://metacade.co/whitepaper.pdf

Socials: https://linktr.ee/metacade



Russell Bennett Head of Product Metacade pr-at-metacade.co