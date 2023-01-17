Stanwood Group's Franchise Consultant Chad Bickle Talks Successful Santucci's Pizza Franchise Expansion
We’re all very proud of Chad’s hard work and achievements.”MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 60 years, The Santucci's Original Square Pizza Restaurant Brand has been built on a solid foundation of family recipes, quality ingredients, and warm hospitality experience. Santucci’s Original Square Pizza is a family-run business established in 1959 in Philadelphia, PA. Today Santucci’s Pizza is the fastest growing pizza restaurant franchise to come out of the Philadelphia area with eight open restaurants, two additional locations coming soon to Mechanicsburg, PA, Media, PA and more on the way. This is all on the heels of recent location openings in Wildwood & Sewell, NJ along with Paoli, PA says Chad Bickle, CFC and Head of Franchise Development for Santucci’s Pizza and Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Stanwood Group.
— Robert Katz
The market for pizza is massive and growing, and franchise opportunities that feature pizza as a part of their offering are positioned for success. In the United States where pizza ranked as the 4th-most-craved food item, and where sales exceed $38 billion annually, with no signs of let-up, says Bickle "Our unique product stands out from anything else that is being offered as a pizza franchise and restaurant business option with their “sauce on top” pizza and expanded menu in newer locations offering a complete range of casual Italian dining options passed down from previous generations Now offering a complete range of casual Italian dining options, from appetizers to pastas to entrees to desserts, all prepared in an authentic Italian Style”, says Bickle
“Chad Bickle is a valued member of the Santucci’s Pizza family! He has provided us with the experience, leadership and impressive franchise sales results to continue our successful expansion as the fastest growing Philadelphia based Pizza Franchise in the Tri-State area”, says Alicia Santucci, President of Santucci’s Pizza.
Chad Bickle also works with other franchise brands like La La Lobster, Flood Rewind, Guerriero’s Gelato, Groovy Smoovies, TEAlicious and numerous other national franchise opportunities. “We’re all very proud of Chad’s hard work and achievements”, says Robert Katz, Managing Director and Senior Franchise Advisor of The Stanwood Group.
