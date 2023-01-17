Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Johnson City Releases Guide on Common Gut Issues
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine released a guide on common gut issues and how functional medicine can aid in the treatment of these disorders. Digestive issues are closely linked to poor gut health, and statistics show that approximately 70 million people have digestive diseases. These diseases can be debilitating, causing chronic pain, poor digestion, weight change, and more.
The guide dives into five common conditions that can be connected to poor gut health:
• Reflux: Also known as GERD, reflux is an upper-GI issue that causes stomach acid to rise up the esophagus after eating, leading to heartburn and damage to the upper gastrointestinal system.
• IBS: Irritable bowel syndrome is a functional disorder that can cause irregular bowel movement, pain, nutritional deficiencies, and more.
• IBD: Inflammatory bowel disease comes in multiple forms but is caused by inflammation of the digestive tract. It can lead to stomach pain, diarrhea, blood in stool, and more.
• Chron’s Disease: A type of IBD, Chron’s disease is a type of autoimmune disorder – meaning it’s caused by the immune system attacking healthy cells. It can cause urgent and frequent bowel movements, abdominal pain, bleeding, malnutrition, and more.
• Celiac Disease: Another type of autoimmune disorder, celiac disease is when the immune system attacks the small intestine and causes uncomfortable symptoms when eating foods with gluten.
Functional medicine is an effective treatment method for addressing gut health issues, as functional medicine doctors seek to determine the root cause. Rather than only prescribing medicine to manage one of the common conditions, a functional medicine doctor addresses what lifestyle changes can reduce symptoms and improve function.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee is accepting patients to its functional medicine programs, ran by Dr. Radawi, a medical doctor with extensive experience in helping people heal from chronic conditions. These programs also include access to health coaching and other amenities to support patients in making sustainable, practical changes.
To learn more about how Dr. Radawi can help improve gut health and address these common conditions, visit the Tri-Cities Functional Medicine website and watch a free webinar to get started.
Tambri Radawi
