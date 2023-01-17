Amphoteric Surfactants Market Will Estimated to Boost USD 7.41 Billion at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for natural surfactants in personal care products are important drivers driving market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

The global amphoteric surfactants market size was USD 3.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period” — - Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global amphoteric surfactants market size was USD 3.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

In cosmetics, amphoteric surfactants are often used as secondary surfactants. They can boost foam production, improve conditioning, and perhaps reduce irritation. They are also used in baby shampoos and other delicate cleaning treatments. They have the drawback of being weak emulsifiers and having poor cleaning properties.

Amphoteric surfactants are generally used in conjunction with fatty alcohol sulphates rather than on their own to increase solubility, irritation, viscosity, and foam stability. It is also useful as a metal corrosion inhibitor and an antistatic agent for synthetic fibres, as well as dry-cleaning agents, dispersants, textile finishing auxiliaries, and dyeing auxiliaries. Depending on the pH of the solution, amphoteric surfactants react differently.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: BASF SE, Clariant, The Lubrizol Corporation, Azelis Americas, LLC, Stepan Company, Huntsman International LLC., Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Air Products Inc., and Pilot Chemical Corp.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The worldwide amphoteric surfactants market is divided into five types: betaine, amine oxide, amphoacetates, amphopropionates, and sultaines. Because of its increasing demand as a wetting ingredient, foam enhancer in mild cleaning solutions, and detergents, the betaine category is predicted to account for the biggest revenue share throughout the projection period. It is a liquid amphoteric surfactant that is well-known for its exceptional foaming and cleaning properties without the usage of sulphates. It can be used as a main or secondary surfactant in place of harsher anionic chemicals. Betaine is inexpensive, easy to use, and aids in the performance of other ingredients in a recipe. As a result, demand for amphoteric has increased, fueling the segment's revenue rise.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to have rapid revenue growth. This can be linked to an increase in personal care product usage as well as an increase in the number of personal care brands in recent years. India has the world's eighth largest Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) market. Because of the increased adoption of e-commerce, the online BPC market in India has risen dramatically in recent years. Furthermore, improvements in the ease of doing business over the years have encouraged many foreigners to operate in the region's countries, resulting in the emergence of countless start-ups. Amphoteric surfactants are commonly utilised as secondary surfactants in cosmetics.

Azelis Americas bought the majority of ROCSA Colombia S.A., a well-known specialty chemical distributor engaged in both the life sciences and industrial chemical industries in South America, on June 20, 2022. The purchase will aid Azelis' strategic expansion and execution of its growth strategy in the area.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Betaine

Amine Oxide

Amphoacetates

Amphopropionates

Sultaines

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Agrochemicals

Oil Field Chemicals

Home Care & I&I Cleaning

Personal Care

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Amphoteric Surfactants market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Amphoteric Surfactants market.

The global Amphoteric Surfactants market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

