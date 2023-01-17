Dapps unveils "WEB 3.0 BUIDLers Grants
The grants aim to connect developers with potential investorsNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dapps has announced the "WEB 3.0 BUIDLers Grants" in partnership with UniFarm. The grants aim to connect developers and Web3 enthusiasts with potential investors, with the opportunity to win grants worth up to $5000, including $500 in audit credits from QuillAudits. Winners will also receive mentor support, free onboarding on Dapps.co, platform and marketing support for their dApp, and credits from Supra Oracles. The Dapps technical team will review all submissions on a monthly basis.
"We're committed to bringing the next one billion users into Dapps, and to accomplish this, we have partnered with several accelerators, L1, and L2 solutions to encourage developers to shift into web3," said Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO and Co-Founder of Dapps and UniFarm.
The WEB 3.0 BUIDLers Grants were announced at a Hyderabad event attended by 120 developers, where Unstoppable Domain gifted $10K worth of DNS credit to the attendees.
Dapps has also announced “Dapps Bharat Tour” across various cities of India to make sure that Indians are the fastest adopters of Web3! Follow them on Twitter @dapps_co or join their community on Telegram - @dapps_co to stay updated.
About Dapps.co:
Dapps.co is a decentralized app store for Web3 apps, aimed at seamless adoption. Dapps.co is chain agnostic and facilitates users to discover any web3 application on a single platform, as it aims to eliminate the lack of interoperability in the ecosystem.
About UniFarm:
UniFarm is a collaborative wealth creation platform where the best projects in the DeFi space come together to provide value to investors. With its diverse range of services offering group staking, IDO launchpad, and liquidity pool farming, UniFarm allows investors to earn high APYs while automatically diversifying their returns.
