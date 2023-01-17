Aircraft Communication System Market Growth Opportunities , Top Companies , Revenue and Business Development Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to improve and modernize communication systems used in aircraft is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Aircraft Communication System Market Size – USD 7.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand of modernized Internet Protocol (IP) Systems in Aviation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft communication system market size reached USD 7.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing need to improve and modernize communication systems used in aircraft is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The ability of next-generation IP systems to enable air-to-ground data connection has increased the need for these systems in the aviation industry. The profitability of IP network providers has also increased as a result of the expanding applications of next-generation IP systems. To guarantee secure and safe flight operations, next-generation IP systems are deployed, such as AeroMACS communications.

The Aircraft Communication System Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Aircraft Communication System industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Aircraft Communication System market along with crucial statistical data about the Aircraft Communication System market. The research study provides historical data from 2019 to 2020 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The VHF/UHF/L-band segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Frequencies between 300 megahertz and 3 gigahertz make up the UHF bands. Transmissions in this band have even shorter wavelengths than VHF transmissions. UHF radio normally has a one-kilometer broadcast range as opposed to VHF radio because of these features. VHF and UHF radio waves may be distorted if there are physical barriers between the transmitting and receiving antennas. For effective communication, it is imperative to make sure that there are no physical objects present.

The unmanned aerial vehicles segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Standard networking applications and protocols can be swiftly and readily implemented into an unmanned aerial vehicle with no modification owing to the widespread acceptance of Ethernet technology. In addition, generally accessible and inexpensive hardware includes wireless modems and specialized integrated circuits. These factors are predicted to support the segment's revenue growth throughout the projection year.

The radio communication segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. An information signal contains the exact voice or data information that is meant to be sent. Following that, the modulated carrier wave is used to transmit the information from the sending radio to the receiving radio through their antennas. Two methods for modulating carrier waves are amplitude modulation and frequency modulation.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, Inc., Boeing Company, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Airbus SE, Iridium, L3 Technologies, and Harris Technologies Inc.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the aircraft communication system market on the basis of connectivity, platform, system, and region:

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Data Link

HF

SATCOM

VHF/UHF/L-Band

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Interphone Communication System

Radio Communication

Digital Radio & Audio Integrating Management System

Passenger Address System

Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Aircraft Communication System market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Aircraft Communication System market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Aircraft Communication System market.

