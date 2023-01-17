Neurosurgery Market Research Report Explores the Trade Trends for the Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Development of new neurosurgical devices is driving global neurosurgery market revenue growth

Neurosurgery Market Size – USD 4.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rising focus on attractive medical reimbursements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neurosurgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased utilization of neurovascular surgery, attractive medical reimbursements, growth of healthcare system throughout countries, and development of new neurovascular devices. Also, after heart illness, neurological ailments are regarded as the second most common cause of mortality worldwide. According to World Health Organization research, with rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and aging-related physiological changes in the senior population, approximately 50 million patients are at risk of acquiring neurovascular/neurological diseases. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses will drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The Neurosurgery Market Report study covers global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects of the market. It likewise enlightens the complete serious climate of the worldwide market with an estimated time of 2022-2030. The Neurosurgery Market report provides an additional dashboard overview of key companies covering successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current situations. Neurosurgery Market Report is high -intensive and driven by high R&D investment and has strong product analysis to maintain growth and ensure long-term monetization with a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Braun SE, Medtronic, Medical Device Business Services, Inc. (J&J Subsidiary), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Penumbra Inc., Adeor Medical AG, Resonetics, and Clarus Medical LLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 15 March 2022, Elekta entered into a collaborative agreement with IBA to optimize Quality Assurance (QA) solutions. The radiation therapy departments and clinics using Elekta’s treatment delivery systems benefit from QA solutions that are designed for these devices by streamlining workflows and improving access to measurement data.

The neuro-interventional devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the fact as brain aneurysms and hemorrhages are becoming more common among population. National Health Service (NHS), a publicly funded healthcare system, reports that several factors, including smoking, severe head trauma, cocaine abuse, elevated blood pressure, and others, will increase risk of developing brain aneurysms in general population and consequently increasing demand for neurovascular embolization devices.

The hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Hospitals are establishing neurosurgical setups to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins, since they understand the potential of channel. Companies operating as manufacturers of neuro-surgical devices have expanded their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) businesses to meet rise in demand for neurosurgery. Moreover, neurosurgical device manufacturers are creating and combining technologies for enhanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery, to deliver effective minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advancements, and new technology developments.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global neurosurgery market based on surgery type, device type, application, end-use, and region:

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Neurosurgery

Neuro-oncology

Neurotraumatology

Neurovascular Surgery

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Spine Surgery

Others

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Neuro Interventional Devices

Neurovascular Embolization Devices

Embolization Coils

Liquid Embolic Systems

Flow Diversion Stents

Aneurysm Clips

Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices

Coiling Assist Stents

Coiling Assist Balloons

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

Stent Retrievers

Aspiration Retrievers

Microcatheters

Intracranial Stents

Others

Neuroendoscopes

Flexible Neuroendoscopes

Rigid Neuroendoscopes

Neurosurgical Drills

Pneumatic Neurosurgical Drills

Electrical Neurosurgical Drills

Radiosurgery Systems

Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery Systems

GammaKnife Radiosurgery Systems

Dura Substitutes

Biological Dura Substitutes

Synthetic Dura Substitutes

Neurosurgical Ablation Devices

MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems

MRI Guided Laser Therapy Systems

MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems

Neurosurgery Instruments

Tissue Retractors

Forceps

Head Frames

Cervical Plating systems

Perforators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cancerous Brain

Spine And Skull Base Tumors

Skull Fractures

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Craniofacial Trauma

Spinal Cord Injuries

Hydrocephalus

Pediatric Brain Tumors

Craniosynostosis

Spinal Cord Tumors

Syringomyelia

Chiari Malformation

Parkinson’s Disease

Tourette’s Syndrome

Others

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report studies the types and applications of the global Neurosurgery market. The report categorizes the Neurosurgery industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Neurosurgery market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending on various applications of the products and services in the market, the Neurosurgery market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

