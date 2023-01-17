Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 5.12 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for pet insurance is one of the major factors driving companion animal diagnostics market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.23 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Growing preference for rapid tests and portable equipment” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global companion animal diagnostics market size was USD 2.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for pet insurance, growing preference for rapid tests and portable equipment for point-of-care diagnostic testing for animals, as well as rising prevalence of multilateral and zoonotic infections are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1442

As well as new entrants in the Companion Animal Diagnostics market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include Idexx Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Zoetis, Inc., Heska Corporation, IDvet, Virbac, Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Biomerieux SA, Bionote, Inc., and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Companion Animal Diagnostics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The veterinary hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. A veterinary hospital provides services such as animal diagnostics, treatment, and medication. A veterinary hospital concentrates on animal raising, husbandry, breeding, nutrition research, and product development in addition to treating wounds, illnesses, and issues. In addition, regular checkups, pet dental treatment, and grooming should all be a part of healthcare regimen for companion animals in such hospitals.

Every pet owner wants to improve their four-legged companions health, happiness, and quality of life. These facilities enable this by providing animals with best preventative care, which significantly drives revenue growth of this segment.

For further queries, please reach out to our team @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1442

The global Companion Animal Diagnostics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Companion Animal Diagnostics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global companion animal diagnostics market based on technology type, animal type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clinical Biochemistry

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Glucose Monitoring

Immunodiagnostics

Urinalysis

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dogs

Cats

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Virology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Pet Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request Proceed to Buy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1442

Radical Features of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Report:

The report encompasses Companion Animal Diagnostics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Companion Animal Diagnostics industry

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Ngs Sample Preparation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ngs-sample-preparation-market

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market

Ai-Based Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market

Mhealth Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

Enzymes Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/enzymes-market

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/active-psoriatic-arthritis-market

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 5.12 Billion in 2030