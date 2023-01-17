With a CAGR of 3.0%, Technical Salts Market Size Worth USD 19.35 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for technical salt for de-icing purposes is the key factor driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.0%, Market Trends – Increasing use in detergent and soap production. ” — Emergen Research

The global technical salts market size reached USD 14.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The global technical salts market size reached USD 14.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical salt from the oil and gas industry is the key factor driving the revenue growth of the market.

Market Scope:

The technical salts market in Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to significant developments in industrial production and processing techniques, as well as the use of sophisticated machinery in chemical industries, as well as the development with Industry 4.0, and significant growth in chemical processing industries in countries throughout the region.

The chemical processing segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The biggest salt consumption is undoubtedly the chemical industry. Since it is employed in the chemical synthesis of more than 50% of chemical products, salt is one of the most significant materials in the industry.

On 1 September 2021, Lohtragon, a high-performance metal salt variety for industrial applications, launched by Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA. Lohtragon's offering contains over 60 metal salts suitable for industrial applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global technical salts market on the basis of source, manufacturing process, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rock Salt

Natural Brine

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solar Evaporation

Vacuum Evaporation

Conventional Mining

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chemical Processing

Water Treatment

De-Icing

Agriculture

Food Processing

Oil and Gas

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Technical Salts Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

