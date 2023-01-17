Building Automation System Market Size worth US$ 175 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Demand for More Technological Advanced Building Systems Penetrate Building Automation System Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The building automation system market size is expected to reach US$ 175 billion by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.

The deployment of advanced security technologies like touch-free technology, facial recognition, and video analytics is rising exponentially, which is projected to benefit both commercial and residential buildings. Integrating the technologies mentioned above into a smart building will ensure the safety of users and building occupants. IoT, predictive analytics, app-enabled building services, and smart building management systems are other smart building technologies projected to benefit BAS and, therefore global building automation system market.

Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004033/

The List of Top Companies

• ABB

• Crestron Electronics, Inc.

• Distech Controls Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Hubbell.

• Ingersoll-Rand plc,

• Johnson Controls.

• Lennox

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Schneider Electric

The deployment of the below-mentioned technologies will increase and enhance space utilization and would also accelerate the adoption of building automation systems:

• Electronic access control and video surveillance

• Occupancy detectors and people counters

• Building systems software overlay

In addition to the abovementioned factors, the demand for energy-efficient solutions is increasing. Control functions and building automation would help promote higher energy efficiency in buildings, save building operating costs, and lower carbon emissions. Advanced technologies, such as IoT, can help in accessing real-time monitoring of water, gas meters, and electricity. Also, access to real-time sub-metering data can bring focus on inefficiencies in the building. Therefore, the integration of advanced technologies is expected to boost the scope of building automation systems soon, propelling the building automation system market.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004033/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10452

Emerging economies, such as India and China, have observed exponential growth in commercial building constructions, attracting the installation of many BAS in buildings. Additionally, the building owners are identifying the value of investing in complex & expensive controllers and sensors. Mid-market projects in the abovementioned countries are transforming the outlook of building automation systems by making them technologically more advanced and ready-to-use anywhere.

Further, the trend of smart buildings is massive in North American and European countries. South Korea and Southeast Asia are witnessing substantial growth in BAS uptake in Asia. However, Japan is expected to be a challenging market for international players to compete in, as the competitive environment for the building automation industry is dominated by a single domestic provider.

Market Segmentation:

By Component: Hardware, Software, and Services

Application: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

Communication Technology: Wireless Technologies and Wired Technologies

In the last few years, many vital trends have emerged in building management and automation systems, offering new opportunities for systems integrators. Buildings are about better efficiency, and as they expand hands-on wireless infrastructure and IT, virtual deployment of smart devices is becoming easy. Moreover, installing smart devices enhances building connectivity while boosting flexibility and lowering installation costs. At present, smart buildings are using integrated networks, IoT devices, and wireless devices to reduce costs and become energy efficient.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004033/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

