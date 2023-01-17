Exigent AI Admitted to NVIDIA Inception Program for Startups

Exigent AI, a developer of domain-specific generative AI tools has been accepted to the NVIDIA Inception Program for startups. Through the program Exigent AI will gain access to NVIDIA's network of AI experts, cutting-edge technical tools, and the latest AI resources.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exigent AI is excited to announce that it has been selected to join NVIDIA Inception, the world's leading AI and data science startup program. NVIDIA Inception provides support to pioneering startups that leverage AI to transform different industries, and Exigent AI is thrilled to be a part of this program.

Exigent AI was founded on the premise that Generative AI can be a force for expanding human potential through enhanced thinking, problem-solving, communications, and creativity. Through its proprietary AI tooling platform, Nova Engine, Exigent AI develops and refines domain-specific generative AI tools which will usher in new paradigms in human-machine interaction.

"We are honored to be accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program," said Dave Shapiro, Cofounder and Head of Artificial Intelligence at Exigent AI. "This program will give us the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations, which will help us continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with artificial intelligence."

As a member of NVIDIA Inception, Exigent AI will have access to NVIDIA AI experts, cutting-edge technical resources, and access to NVIDIA's mentor and investor network. This will enable Exigent AI to advance its mission of being a leading provider of innovative domain-specific AI tools.

