Fermented Ingredients Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
The 'Global Fermented Ingredients Market Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global fermented ingredients market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, form, application, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9.10%
Increasing demand for fermented ingredients from the food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the fermented ingredients market. The increasing use of fermented ingredients due to rising demand from consumers for ready-to-eat food and beverages is driving the growth of the market. This growth is further enhanced by increasing demand and consumption of beer all across the world. Fermented ingredients are in demand from the food and beverage industry because of the nutritional value present in them. They help in the production of healthy end products and also increase the bioavailability of the bioactive compounds.
The pharmaceutical industry is also increasing the demand of fermented ingredients as they are widely used in biopharmaceuticals. Ingredients such as organic acids and amino acids are the major components which are increasing the demand for fermented products in the market.
Rising awareness regarding the importance of preservation of food and increased health consciousness among consumers is subjected to contribute to the growth of the fermented ingredients market. Consuming fermented foods offer a number of health benefits to consumers. They are anti-inflammatory, anti-atherosclerotic, anti-microbial, anti-diabetic, anti-fungal, and antioxidant as well as help boost the number of probiotics or beneficial bacteria in the body.
Fermented Ingredients Industry Definition and Major Segments
Fermented ingredients refer to additives that trigger fermentation processes in non-food and food products to change the chemical properties of the products. They are added to food products and use controlled microbial growth to convert food components through the action of enzymes. Some of the food and beverages that utilise fermented ingredients are cultured milk and yoghurt, pickles, beer, tempeh, cheeses, kimchi, wine, cider, miso, and sauerkraut, among others.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
• Amino Acids
• Organic Acids
• Polymers
• Vitamins
• Industrial Enzymes
• Antibiotic
On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into:
• Dry
• Liquid
Based on application, the market is classified into:
• Food and Beverages
• Feed
• Pharmaceutical
• Industrial
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Fermented Ingredients Market Trends
The key trends in the global fermented ingredients market include the increasing use of fermented ingredients in research and development activities and animal feed. They are being widely used to preserve and improve the flavour, functional property, shelf life, and texture of food for humans and animals. Further, they are used for the preparation of antibiotics in laboratories and research that is later used for medicinal purposes.
Development activities by key players to launch new products in order to attract consumers is also expected to help in the growth of the market. Researchers are focussing on differentiated bioscience in order to improve food and health of consumers worldwide which would pave the way for a sustainable and healthier future.
Europe is expected to account for a large share in the market owing to the increasing consumption of cheese, yoghurt, and alcohol. There is rising demand from skin care and cosmetics product manufacturers as the use of fermented ingredients helps reduce skin inflammation and sensitivity and also provides a skin barrier. Health benefits associated with fermented ingredients is yet the major factor influencing the growth of the fermented ingredients market in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global fermented ingredients market report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Dupont), Ohly, Lonza Group Ltd, and Döhler GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
