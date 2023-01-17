Peptide Therapeutics Market to Exceed USD 50,003.15 million by 2027 | Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners 2023

Cancer to be Major Contributors to Peptide Therapeutics Market Growth in Coming Years

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peptide therapeutics market was valued at US$ 24,878.55 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50,003.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Peptides are naturally occurring biological molecules that play a prominent role in important biological activities. Extensive efforts have been taken in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) to develop new peptides for the treatment of chronic conditions. Over 7000 naturally occurring peptides have been identified in recent years, which function as neurotransmitters, hormones, ion channel ligands, and growth factors, amongst others to facilitate various human physiologies. The growth of the peptide therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the growing investments on peptide therapeutics and increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and infectious diseases. However, operational limitations of peptide therapeutics market growth.

Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Polypeptide Group, EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, and Glaxosmithkline PLC are among the leading companies operating in the peptide therapeutics market.

Based on application, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into cancer, metabolic disorder, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory disorder, pain, and dermatology. In 2019, the cancer segment held the largest market share. Increasing number of research and development activities coupled with peptide-based drug launches for cancer treatment is anticipated to contribute to the segment growth. However, metabolic disorders segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing utilization of peptide molecules for the development of COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, extensive support from government authorities for the use of peptides for COVID-19 vaccine development is also anticipated to offer potential opportunity for the adoption of peptides, which will eventually accelerate the growth of peptide therapeutics market.

Further, according to a study published by the NIH in 2019, sickle cell anemia affects around 100,000 people in the US and one million people across the globe each year. Further, according to a study conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2020, around 19.3 million people worldwide were suffering from cancer. Also, according to the same study, cancer was responsible for around 10 million deaths globally. Besides, according to a data published by the World Health Organization in 2020, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for deaths of around 17.9 million worldwide each year. The applicability of peptide therapies for treatment of viral infections and chronic diseases, such as neurological diseases, cancer, and diabetes, is projected to drive the adoption of peptide therapies as one of the prominent treatment alternatives. This, in turn, would boost the growth of the peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced positive results of its study for CB5138 peptide and Nintedanib. The company is evaluating efficacy of CB5138 peptide and Nintedanib combination for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the peptide therapeutics market:

Dec-20- Eli Lilly and Company announced results of its tirzepatide drug candidate for the management of type-2 diabetes. According to the results, the product has shown its efficacy to reduce A1C and body weight in the type-2 diabetic patients.

Dec-20- Novo Nordisk submitted a label extension application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the existing marketing authorization for Ozempic, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue, to introduce a new dose of 2.0 mg.

Jul-20- AstraZeneca will leverage ProteinQure's expertise in computational methods and structure-based drug design to accelerate the research and development of peptide therapeutics.

Jul-19 Ambrx Inc. received a milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") to initiate a phase I clinical trial of long-acting Relaxin (peptide hormone) for the treatment of heart failure.

