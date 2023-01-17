Healthcare Gamification Market Revenue to Cross US$ 35,982.7 million in 2027 says, The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners logo

Casual Games Segment Held Largest Share of Game Type Segment In Healthcare Gamification Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare gamification market is expected to reach US$ 35,982.7 million in 2027 from US$ 3,072.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 36.2% from 2020-2027.

The healthcare gamification market, by application, is segmented into, fitness management, medical training, physical therapy, others. The fitness management segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Cognifit, Mango Health, Bunchball, Ayogo Health Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Nike, Inc., Cohero Health, Inc., Higi Sh Llc, and Mysugr are among the leading companies in the healthcare gamification market.

While SARS, H1N1 and other outbreaks have occurred in the healthcare sector in the last few years, the severity of COVID-19 has made the situation more complicated due to its mode of transmission. Companies are launching a new app to educate and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to COVID-19, healthcare professionals are facing difficulty reaching via in-person sales calls and medical conferences. Thus, utilization of gamification applications based on mobile tablets and laptops have witnessed a positive growth during the pandemic.

Health consumerism refers to a movement, which advocates involvement of patients in self- healthcare decisions. The new and evolved working partnership model compared to “doctor says-patient does” model allows closer patient-physician communication and cooperation. Owing to increasing rate of literacy, rising importance of health through various social media platforms, campaigns, initiatives, and advertisements, millennial and young population are aware of healthcare and health parameters. In addition, increasing adoption of Internet and smartphones has made it easy for the healthcare information technology companies to reach consumers directly through online platforms. Direct-to-consumer advertising of healthcare games and technology platforms offer widened opportunities to companies for patient empowerment and participation. In various cases, patients lack the technical knowledge that is important to have valuable insights and monitor their physiological conditions. Training platforms and healthcare games help patients to gain knowledge and feel comfortable with the use of tech-based gadgets and software to keep a track of their health, thereby being a part of health consumerism. Thus, health consumerism is likely to be a driving factor of the industry and expected to offer various growth opportunities for the players involved in the healthcare gamification market.

The healthcare gamification industry is fragmented with several small and medium-sized limited-software developers, and a limited number of big, globally established players. Over the past few years, consolidation across the industry has been a trend followed by the majority of the prime players to strengthen their service offerings and garner the major market share in the global healthcare gamification market. For instance, in September 2019, TrialCard acquired Mango Health, maker of a gamified patient engagement tool and medication adherence platform. The company works with pharmaceutical manufacturers to link patients to medications. Similarly, in March 2017, Every Move, Inc., a Seattle based start-up that incentivize employee wellness through healthcare gaming application was acquired by Chicago-based Higi, which operates a network of over 10,000 health screening stations at various grocery and drug stores in the US. This has led to the generation of larger companies with a wide geographic diversification, extensive expertise, enormous capital, and technical resources to manage the demanding marketing programs, and design, research, and manage ethical issues and regulatory framework of the companies.

In March 2019, Mango Health partnered with EnvoyHealth, the pharma services division of Diplomat. Mango Health will create a custom white-label version of its app, which Envoy will deliver to patients to complement its traditional hub services. Moreover, in August 2019, Fitbit launched Fitbit Premium, a paid subscription service. It uses data of users to deliver guidance and coaching to reach their fitness goals. It uses over ten years of Fitbit data, academic and medical expertise, to help users move more, sleep better, and eat well with customized programs. Thus, the consistent advancements in healthcare gamification through new product launches is likely to be a prevalent trend in the market during the coming years.

The report segments global healthcare gamification market as follows:

By Game Type

• Casual Games

• Serious Games

• Exercise Games

By Application

• Fitness Management

• Medical Training

• Physical Therapy

• Others

By End User

• Enterprise-Based Users

• Consumer-Based Users

