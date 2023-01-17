Pet Grooming Products Market to Garner US$ 28,216.11 million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner Logo

Increased Penetration of E-Commerce to Escalate Pet Grooming Products Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners on “Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis –By Pet Type {Dogs, Cats, Others}; By Product Type {Shampoos and Conditioners, Shear and Trimming Tools, Combs and Brushes, Others}; By Distribution Channel {Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others,” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. The report also identifies significant market players and their key developments.

The pet grooming products market size was valued at US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28,216.11 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Pet Grooming Products Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 28,216.11 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 154

No. of Tables 82

No. of Charts & Figures 82

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Pet Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016060/

Pet grooming refers to the maintenance of the well-being and health of animals. The growing trend of humanization of pets and increasing awareness about pet grooming products drive the pet grooming products market growth. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities to develop new products and increasing trend of pet cafes is anticipated to pave new opportunities for the pet grooming products market growth during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the pet grooming products market is segmented into shear and trimming tools, shampoos & conditioners, combs & brushes, and others. The shampoos & conditioners segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Manufacturers offer various types of shampoos and conditioners for specific requirements of pets; these products include dry foam shampoo, flea shampoo, natural & organic shampoo, a medicated shampoo, shampoo anti-allergic shampoo, anti-dandruff shampoo, anti-itch shampoo, and so on. Also, the growing concern for pets’ health is encouraging manufacturers to offer natural and organic ingredients in pet shampoo & conditioners.

Inquire before Buying at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00016060/

The global pet grooming products market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the market. According to Pet Food Manufacturers Association, in 2021, the UK will have 34 million pets—including 12 million cats and 12 million dogs, 3.2 million small mammals such as guinea pigs and hamsters, 3 million birds, and 1.5 million reptiles. Pet ownership and pet grooming product trends are being driven by rapid economic and societal development. As the younger generation becomes increasingly isolated, pets are being treated as companions.

The report includes the segmentation of the global pet grooming products market as follows:

The pet grooming products market, by pet type, is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into shampoos and conditioners, shear and trimming tools, combs and brushes, and others. The pet grooming products market, by distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the pet grooming products market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European market is sub-segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The pet grooming products market in Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA. The market in South and Central America is sub-segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

Pet Grooming Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the key players operating in the global pet grooming products market include Ancol Pet Products Limited; Beaphar; Wahl Clipper; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd; Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products Inc; Nexderma; Glo-Marr Pet Products; and Resco Pet Products.

Buy Complete Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016060/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876