Conjura Named a High Performer in G2 Winter 2023 Grid® Report for the eCommerce Analytics Category
EINPresswire.com/ -- Conjura, a leading eCommerce data analytics platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a High Performer in G2’s Winter 2023 Grid® Report for eCommerce Analytics.
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
G2 scores products and vendors every quarter based on feedback from their user community as well as data gathered from online sources and social networks. They use their proprietary algorithm to calculate real-time Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores from this data.
According to the report data Conjura holds a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on G2.
“The High Performer award provides strong validation of our role as a leader and innovator in the space” said Conjura CEO and co-founder Fran Quilty. “We are honored that our customers think highly of the business value our technology provides and our support and customer success teams. Customer feedback helps us deliver the innovation they need to thrive today and in the future. I would also like to thank the Conjura team for their tireless dedication to ensuring the business success of our customers.”
Reviewers made the following comments about Conjura:
“Extremely helpful and supportive at understanding and monetizing our data.”
“Powerful dashboards to enable data-driven decision making.”
“Data driven business metrics and KPIs defined and on-demand.”
“Smooth, friendly, attentive and efficient.”
“Powerful tool to drive multichannel retail business.”
“We are thrilled to receive such positive user feedback,” said Quilty. “Keeping our customers first and meeting their constantly evolving business requirements is a huge part of what shapes Conjura’s mission.”
To learn more about Conjura or to book a demo, visit conjura.com.
To learn more about Conjura or to book a demo, visit conjura.com.
