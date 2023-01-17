Formwork and scaffolding Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast till 2022-2030

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a new report on the Global Formwork and scaffolding market that estimation of key market players, emerging new players, and regional analysis to offer a better understanding of the Formwork and scaffolding market. R&D estimates that the top companies such as Atlantic Pacific Equipment (AT-PAC), LLC, PERI GmbH, ULMA C Y E. S Coop, ADTO Group, ALTRAD, MJ-Gerust GmbH, Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co Ltd, WACO, Brand Safway, and Wilhelm Layher GmbH & Co KG. occupy the largest revenue share in the global market and are expected to continue to do so going ahead attributed to their rapid product launches and strategic initiatives to gain a robust footing in the market and cater to the growing global demand.

The distinctions between manufacturing and construction are becoming increasingly blurred, affecting everything from the materials used to the labour market, which has yet to fully recover from the 2008 recession. According to R&D, the global Formwork and scaffolding market is expected to reach USD 48.14 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

As the approaches the third decade of the twenty-first century, the building industry has begun to shift toward prefabrication and other manufacturing processes, not only to avoid labour shortages but also to build faster, more efficiently, and with less materials.

The world is on the verge of entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Prefabrication, generative design, and virtual reality—along with robotics, reality capture, and 3D printing—will alter the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors throughout that age, enabling for much faster and safer building construction while also saving significant money.

Rising demand for advanced construction materials to drive market growth

The October 2017 wildfires in Northern California, which damaged thousands of homes, may serve as an impetus for further use of prefabricated dwellings. Long wait times for residents wanting to rebuild have resulted from a limited labour market and the state's rigorous building rules. Startups such as Connect Homes and Acre Designs have stepped in to fill the gap, producing construction supplies and allowing consumers to create smart, energy-efficient homes in a fraction of the time and with less effort.

By Type

• Supported Scaffolding

• Suspended Scaffolding

• Rolling Scaffolding

By Material

• Aluminum

• Wood

• Steel

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Research Methodology:

The report employs a top-down and bottom-up approach to provide clear understanding of the market growth. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with data further validated and verified from industry experts and professionals. The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better insights into the Formwork and scaffolding market growth.

Key Questions in the Report:

• Which region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years?

• Which application or end user segment is anticipated to show significant growth over the projected timeline?

• What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth?

• What are the macro and micro economic factors influencing the growth of the market?

• What are the recent R&D and technological advancements in the Formwork and scaffolding market?

