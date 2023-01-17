Global Fire Pump Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 3.2% By 2028
Fire Pump Market Size 2022: Industry Analysis, Share, Segmentation, Price Trends, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2028
The Fire Pump Market size was worth around USD 8,291.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 10,016.4 billion by 2028. The Fire Pump Market was worth around USD 8,291.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 10,016.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Fire Pump Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Fire Pump Markets.
— Prakash Torase
The fire pump is a firefighting device that can be swiftly moved to a fire scene and turned on to supply massive amounts of water to the fire. A fire pump, which is driven by diesel, electricity, or steam, is also part of a fire sprinkler system's water supply. Its purpose is to boost the water's pressure or energy. One of the major factors driving the global fire pump market in the forecast period is the rising number of fires in both industrial and residential regions. In addition, governments are implementing public safety rules and regulations and putting in place the required infrastructure to deal with any fire breakout in crowded areas in order to prevent a fire outbreak. The demand for fire pumps will gradually rise as a result of this. The expansion of the oil and gas industry, as well as an increase in oil and gas exploration, transportation, and processing facilities around the world, are projected to benefit the fire pump market in the following year. Strict standards and regulations are predicted to have a favorable impact on market growth across all manufacturing industries around the world. The rise in worldwide construction and infrastructure development activities, as well as the increasing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers, are driving the market. Moreover, the market has grown as a result of increased industrialization in emerging countries. However, less adoption of fire pumps in developing countries could stifle the market's growth.
The Fire Pump Market is segregated based on Power for Operating, Product Type, and Application. Based on Power for Operating, the global market is distinguished into electric fire pumps, diesel fire pumps, steam turbines, and dual fire pumps. Based on Product Type, the global market is distinguished into the horizontal split case, vertical split case, vertical inline, vertical turbine, and end suction. Based on Application, the global market is distinguished into irrigation, sludge handling, wastewater, boiler feed, stormwater handling, and others.
Global Fire Pump Market
The industrial sector in North America is the primary driver of fire pump usage. Due to their widespread use in industries such as mining and construction, the United States and Canada are key markets for diesel-powered pumps in this region. Due to its abundant availability at low rates, gasoline engine power dominates the market in the region. Gasoline engines provide more energy than electric motors or diesel engines, making them more suited for commercial applications where water supply demands fluctuate considerably throughout the day. Thus driving the market in the forecast period. During the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase at a significant rate. The Asia-Pacific area offers significant growth potential, with South Asia having the highest number of industrial and residential fire threats. The majority of these occurrences take place in India and Bangladesh. This is mostly due to hazardous working conditions in industries with insufficient fire-fighting equipment. Most factories lack even basic fire extinguishers and exits, resulting in countless fatalities on a yearly basis. In addition, the government has increased expenditure on fire pumps in order to improve working conditions and safeguard the safety of its employees. The above-mentioned factors will propel the growth of the market.
Key players functioning in the Fire Pump Market include Pentair, Grundfos, Flowserve, Sulzer, Rosenbauer, IDEX, Ebara, Waterous, ITT, KSB, WILO, Darley, SHIBAURA, Shanghai Kaiquan, Panda Group, LIANCHENG Group, CNP, PACIFIC PUMP, Shaanxi Aerospace Power, EAST PUMP, ZHONGQUAN Pump, GeXin Pump.
Fire Pump Market is segmented as follows:
By Power for Operating
electric fire pumps
diesel fire pumps
steam turbine
dual fire pumps
By Product Type
horizontal split case
vertical split case
vertical in line
vertical turbine
end suction
By Application
irrigation
sludge handling
wastewater
boiler feed
stormwater handling
others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
