Global Transplantation Diagnostics Market Overview and Segmentation, manufacturers, describes CAGR status by 2033

Global Transplantation Diagnostics Market Report covers manufacturers and describes CAGR status. It also analyzes market competition landscapes, Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and many other development plans for the future.

Key Market Segments

Type

Instruments

Reagents

Application

Hospital

Clinic

Market drivers:

As organ failure is a growing problem, the demand for transplant diagnostics will increase. This includes both pre-and post-transplant screening. The market is gaining attention because of the many benefits these tests offer to determine whether the procedure can be performed. Major technological advances in transplant diagnostics have made it possible to offer enhanced diagnostic options for organ transplant management. Although the market is well-established in industrialized countries, there are potential markets for transplant diagnostics in emerging nations such as LAMEA or Asia-Pacific. The key factors driving the growth of global stem cell, soft tissue, and solid transplantation markets are the growing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, increased laboratory automation and robot-assisted diagnostic procedures, and technological advances in human leukocyte antibody typing.

The report includes key market players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Roche

QIAGEN

Immucor

bioMrieux

BD

CareDx

Illumina

GenDx

Recent Developments

- CareDx, Inc., launched KIRA Immuno-Optimization in March 2020 to provide personalized care for transplants.

- Transplant Genomics Inc. was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in June 2019. This acquisition will improve the outcomes of organ transplants through non-invasive serial monitoring guided by genomics.

