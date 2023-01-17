Healthcare Facility Management Market Size, Share, Growth and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing patient volume due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19 is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Facility Management Market Forecast to 2030

The global healthcare facility management market size reached USD 315.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.80% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Healthcare facility management market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and construction of healthcare facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing patient volume owing to rise in chronic diseases and COVID-19.

Hospital facility management includes a wide range of tasks, such as keeping hardware in good shape, dealing with non-clinical requests in a timely manner, making sure the building is clean and well-kept, and much more. Management often involves keeping an eye on various facors such as finances, employees, infrastructure, and security. Long-term planning, media affairs, marketing, compliance with the law, and security are just some of the many tasks that may fall within the responsibility of a manager of a health facility.

Investments by venture capitalists in healthcare are frequently used as an indicator of the market for new technologies. Patient needs and expectations, societal changes, technological advancements, and other factors may all contribute to these demands. As the sector emerges from COVID-19, it is expected that investments would increase in domains such as psychological counseling, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), telehealth, cyberattacks, and digital fitness.

The importance of health and wellbeing will continue to expand into all sectors of modern society. The healthcare facility management market is witnessing a shift in technology that aims to improve facility monitoring, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. The present healthcare Building Automation System (BAS) is expected to be revolutionized by IoT. It is expected that when facility management service providers adopt new forms of information and communication technology, such IoT, healthcare facilities will be able to have access to real-time data collected by networked sensors.

The global Healthcare Facility Management market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Healthcare Facility Management industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The waste management segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of individuals, particularly those residing in less developed countries, are becoming concerned about the implications that waste from the healthcare industry could have on the general population's health. Healthcare wastes encompass a wide variety of items wasted during medical care and can originate from a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, private homes, and even public facilities such as dialysis centers. The amount of medical waste generated across the globe is on the rise. Emerging and underdeveloped nations produce a far lower amount of waste in the medical sector compared to developed nations. It is vital to conduct routine audits of waste management.

The cleaning services segment accounted for significantly rapid revenue CAGR in 2021. The process of cleaning a medical institution might require a large amount of time and effort due to the extensive number of tasks that must be completed. Disinfecting the floors, countertops, and other flat surfaces at a medical facility is the first step in cleaning the facility from top to bottom. Presence of allergens in dust may have a negative impact on health of patients. Using commercial disinfectants ensures that all germs and bacteria are eradicated.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The continual availability of hospital care for acute and complex diseases complements and amplifies the efficacy of many other aspects of the health system. They focus limited resources on well-planned referral networks that effectively address health requirements of the community. They are crucial to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and are a pillar of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). In addition to primary care physicians, hospitals play an important role in expanding the healthcare system. There has been a global increase in the application of ionizing radiation in medicine.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Expansion of current healthcare systems and creation of new technologies for healthcare facility management are two aspects that are expected to drive revenue growth of the market. The U.S. and Canada provide some of the best healthcare across the globe. The U.S. has the most expensive healthcare system worldwide. It has far more expensive healthcare than other North American countries due to a number of factors, including a higher rate of medical inflation.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Healthcare Facility Management market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

