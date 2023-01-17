Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Size & Share cross around USD 16.29 billion by 2028 - Zion Market Research
The global blood purification equipment market size was worth around USD 10.80 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 16.29 billion by 2028
The global blood purification equipment market is segregated based on type, product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into dialysis, CRRT, hemoperfusion, and others (plasma exchange and immunoadsorption). Among these, the dialysis segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on product type, the market is classified into portable and stationary. In 2021, the stationary machine tools category dominated the global market. Based on application, the market is classified into sepsis, Covid-19, infectious diseases, acute kidney injury, and others. The infectious diseases segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on end users, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, dialysis centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics category dominated the market in 2021. Key players functioning in the global blood purification equipment market include- Baxter International, Inc., Aethlon Medical, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Spectra Medical, Inc., Cytosorbents Corporation, ExThera Medical Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Nikkiso Co, Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Overview
Blood purification is a process that includes taking blood out of the patient's body and pumping it back into the body after it has been cleaned of pollutants. The market is expected to see significant expansion over the projected period since blood purification is crucial in treating many renal and blood-related illnesses. The utilization of this equipment in several crucial treatments has been significantly affected by developments in filtration and dialysis methods combined with adsorption techniques. Plasmapheresis, immune-metabolic diseases, and organ or kidney failures are the main uses for blood purification equipment.
Over the past two decades, the need for blood purification therapy has grown significantly. It is now utilized more often to treat various illnesses that traditional therapies cannot address, including surgery and medication administration. One of the main elements anticipated to significantly increase the growth of the global blood purification equipment market during the projected period is the advancement of bioseparation methods, including filtration, dialysis, and adsorption. Blood purification treatments are increasingly being used in many parts of the world because of their high degree of effectiveness in the quick and direct elimination of harmful agents. Blood purification therapy is mostly used for three primary therapeutic applications: immunoadsorption for autoimmune illnesses, plasmapheresis for toxicants, and life support for organ failures, including hemodialysis for renal failures. One of the main causes driving the development of blood purification technology is the rising incidence of metabolic and autoimmune illnesses, such as renal failure, around the world. New blood purifying equipment has been created over the past several decades, and numerous therapeutic technological breakthroughs have been achieved; this development is anticipated to continue during the projected period.
Blood Purification Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis
The global blood purification equipment market was governed by North America in 2021. Dialysis is more in demand in the area due to an increase in the frequency of CKDs and ESRDs among Americans. Due to the availability of technologically advanced equipment in critical care units, the rise in patient awareness of blood purification procedures, and the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, for participants in the blood purification equipment market, Asia-Pacific has a significant portion of the market thanks to its vast population base, numerous chronic & lifestyle illnesses, and a fast-increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Due to low gross domestic products in developing countries, lower funding for health care, and an increased number of patients living below the poverty line, Asia-Pacific is also burdened with chronic & lifestyle conditions like hypertension, diabetes, chronic glomerulonephritis, and autoimmune diseases, which leads to subpar treatment outcomes. Overall, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, the growing nations of the Asia-Pacific region will experience a fast increase in the requirement for blood purification, surpassing those of the United States and Europe.
Recent developments:
June 2021: A blood purifying device for sepsis is now being tested, according to ExThera, a top maker of such equipment.
In April 2020: An emergency use authorization was given by the US Food and Drug Administration for a blood purification system to treat patients diagnosed with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or impending respiratory failure. These patients must be 18 years of age or older.
