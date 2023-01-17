Bio Decontamination Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, High Demand and Forecast, 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is a significant factor driving the global bio decontamination market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bio decontamination market size is expected to reach USD 280.8 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.3% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors leading to increased revenue growth of the market is rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections. Every year, the European Centre for Disease Prevention (ECDC) estimates that 3.1-4.6 million people in the European Union (EU), Iceland, Norway, as well as the U.K. contract a Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI). HAIs can significantly increase patient morbidity, death, and healthcare costs. Every year, more than 90,000 people die in the EU, Iceland, Norway, and the U.K. as a result of the six most prevalent illnesses in healthcare settings. HAIs are the single most lethal and expensive adverse event, accounting for up to 6% of public hospital expenses. Rising prevalence of HAIs is driving demand for bio decontamination services contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Aerosol and vaporized hydrogen peroxide, transportable devices emitting continuous Ultraviolet C (UVC) light, a pulsed-xenon UV light system, and the utilization of high-intensity narrow-spectrum (405 nm) light are examples of newer no-touch (automatic) decontamination methods. These no-touch methods have been found to minimize surface bacterial contamination. Creating self-disinfecting surfaces by coating surfaces with heavy metals such as silver or copper that have innate antimicrobial characteristics or applying compounds to surfaces that sustain their antimicrobial activity for extended periods of time has received some attention as a promising strategy for decontaminating or preventing microbial activity on surfaces in hospitals.

However, healthcare workers frequently face a lot of pressure to provide results quickly despite only having a small budget at their disposal. Customers need a prompt, economical solution that does not waste money. The method of bio-decontamination that is used must not damage expensive equipment or the working environment in addition to being pricey for the service itself. These factors could hamper revenue growth of the market.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

STERIS, Ecolab, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD, Howorth Air Technology Limited, Solidfog Technologies, ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Amira Srl Unipersonale, and Noxilizer, Inc

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Bio Decontamination Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Bio Decontamination market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Equipment

Services

Consumables

Agent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Peracetic Acid

Nitrogen Dioxide

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 26 October 2022, Bio-One Sciences introduced a chemical-free, non-invasive UVC disinfection solution for medical device production cleanrooms. Their revolutionary service delivers a constant stream of UVC rays that quickly and effectively destroy the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) of germs and illnesses. This eco-friendly solution eliminates the guesswork and inefficiencies associated with manual washing and disinfection.

The equipment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increased preference for automated bio decontamination technologies over manual bio decontamination methods. In addition, faster patient flow in hospitals, less waste, ease of use, mobility, and a small footprint all contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

The chamber decontamination segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to its affordable cost and low power usage. Decontamination chambers are designed for usage in pharmaceutical, industrial, laboratory, or research environments. They provide a gas-tight compartment for quick and simple decontamination of equipment and items entering a clean facility, as well as routine decontamination within the facility. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to substantial investments in medical facilities, stringent patient safety regulations, and rising HAI rates in the region. HAIs, for example, is estimated to cause 1.7 million illnesses and 99,000 deaths in American hospitals alone every year by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Urinary tract infections are among these illnesses, accounting for 32% of all healthcare-acquired infections. Efficient bio decontamination services are thus required to aid in the prevention of nosocomial infection transmission, hence driving revenue growth of the market in the region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

