Research Methodology, Business Opportunities and Analysis Report for the Rehabilitation Equipment Market by 2030

The global rehabilitation equipment market size reached USD 14.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic and neurodegenerative diseases, rising demand for rehabilitation care associated with healthcare, and favorable reimbursement policies among developed countries are some of the leading factors driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, increasing research and activities in healthcare is contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Prevalence of chronic and neurodegenerative diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is an autosomal recessive neuromuscular disease that gradually weakens and paralyzes the proximal muscles. According to the report, SMA type I accounts for about 60% of all cases, with an estimated prevalence of 1-2 per 100,000 people and incidence of 1 in 10,000. Rehabilitation, therefore, aids in reducing the incapacitating effects of long-term medical conditions. Furthermore, rising demand for rehabilitation care associated with healthcare is driving revenue growth of the rehabilitation market due to increasing government initiatives and several regulatory approvals for rehabilitation products. Rising prevalence of chronic and neurodegenerative diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. SMA is an autosomal recessive neuromuscular disease that gradually weakens and paralyses the proximal muscles since the alpha motor neurons in the spinal cord atrophy. According to the report, SMA type I accounts for about 60% of all cases, with an estimated prevalence of 1-2 per 100,000 people and 1 in 10,000. Rehabilitation, therefore, aids in reducing the incapacitating effects of long-term medical conditions.

Lack of knowledge regarding the proper use of rehabilitation equipment could restrain revenue growth of the market. For instance, the body's ability to function can be seriously harmed by improper care and rehabilitation following a stroke. Furthermore, high maintenance costs of rehabilitation equipment is another factor, which could hamper revenue growth of the market.

The daily living aids segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to increasing use of toilet and bathroom accessories and medical bed accessories for patients. These gadgets, which include adaptive cutlery, non-slip floor struts, and extensions for lamps and light switches, are all designed to make daily life much simpler. They aid in people maintaining their independence by making it simpler for them to complete their daily tasks and regain control over their environment. Use of bathing tools implements with extended handles, such as back washers, hair washers, and body washers is advantageous to users who might not be as flexible or mobile. These factors are driving revenue growth of the segment.

The physiotherapy centers segment is expected to account for significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Physiotherapy centers frequently employ a variety of physiotherapy techniques, including manual physical therapy, the Graston Technique, the McKenzie Treatment, and active release technique. Physiotherapy enables patients to move and function normally by promoting growth and hastening the healing process. It promotes greater independence and the freedom to conduct daily activities wherever one chooses at home, at work, or even in one's favorite hangout. It can improve cardio-respiratory health, strengthen muscles, reduce pain, and increase joint mobility.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to presence of leading companies, rising company partnerships and investments in rehabilitation. For instance, on 6 March 2022, a definitive merger agreement was announced between Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., which is a clinical-stage highly precise oncology company with a pipeline of investigational drugs. Bristol Myers Squibb will purchase Turning Point Therapeutics for USD 76.00 per share. The board of directors of Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics unanimously approved the deal, and it is planned to close in the third quarter of 2022. Thus these leading company investments are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Daily Living Aids

Exercise equipment

Body support devices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Physiotherapy

Occupational therapy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Rehab centers

Physiotherapy centers

Homecare settings

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the Rehabilitation Equipment Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Rehabilitation Equipment Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

