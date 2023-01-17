Metaverse in Automotive Market 2023 Expected to Reach Significant Rate at CAGR of % by 2028, Report Pages- 250

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of metaverse technology to create human machine interface, rising number of automobile manufacturers building factories in the metaverse

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Metaverse in Automotive market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Metaverse in Automotive industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market

Metaverse is an immersive virtual environment that supports numerous online transactions and is steadily integrating across various end-use industries. Integration of metaverse in the automotive sector has enables streamlining and optimization of supply chain management to a certain extent and is expected to continue to do so over the coming years with rapid advancements in metaverse technologies.

Metaverse can allow designers to design and share prototype designs in real-time with other designers across the globe further enabling acceleration of design process and procurement of materials. Increasing use of gaming platforms to design advanced models of cars and in-vehicle entertainment systems, rising investment of major automotive manufacturers to develop their own metaverse to improve consumer experience, and rapid advancements in AR and VR devices are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse in automotive sector is expected to bridge the gap between customers opting for online purchase of cars and dealerships by allowing customers to test drive cars in the metaverse and understand the experiences of designers and developers in real time. Metaverse is expected to further boost collaboration in the automotive sector and enable efficient designing of vehicles and testing components and development of virtual showrooms.

Rapid advancements in metaverse platforms, increasing number of companies building production and manufacturing facilities in the metaverse, and development of metaverse-based in-car entertainment systems are some other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs of VR and AR devices, lack of proper knowledge reading metaverse, and certain limitations associated with the rapidly emerging technology is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Advertising

Online Car Purchasing

Designing

In-car Entertainment

Others

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

Ferrari S.p.A

Volkswagen AG

Porsche AG

Audi

Holoride

Ford Motor Company

Tesla, Inc.

Epic Games

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

