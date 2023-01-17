FinFET Technology Market Size, Share & Growth Report by year 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising penetration of consumer electronics and the growing number of the integrated circuit and chips manufacturers are fueling the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global FinFET Technology Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

The global FinFET Technology market is anticipated to reach USD 58.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Due to the advantages of chipsets designed with FinFET technology, such as the ability to operate at lower voltages and faster processing speeds than non-FinFET chipsets, the FinFET technology market is expected to grow significantly. The use of these chips in wearable devices since many consumer electronics manufacturers are developing a wide variety of wearable devices to adhere to the varying needs of customers, has also made a positive impact on the market.

Excellent characteristics of FinFET technology comprise higher technological flexibility than the planar distributed generator, suppressed short channel effect, improvement in driving current flow, and more portability is boosting the demand among manufacturers. Besides, the automotive sector is using these semiconductors and microprocessor chips in cars to provide better features to the consumers which will drive the FinFET technology market in the automotive industry in the forecasted period.

Compared to bulk CMOS and FinFETs, the cost of processed wafer and gate in SOIs is lower, and the considerations comprise processing and masking phases, devaluation of the instrument, and modulation yields. Besides, the difficulties in the design procedure are expected to hinder the FinFET technology market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global FinFET Technology Market based on type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CPU

MCU

FPGA

SoC

Network Processor

GPU

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

7nm

10nm

14nm

16nm

20nm

22nm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report: Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd, MediaTek, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, ARM Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx, Inc. and among others.

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

