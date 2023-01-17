Wi-Fi 6 Market Ex-factory Price, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Forecast by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for high-bandwidth and low-latency internet connection and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and industry 4.0 technologies.

Market Size – USD 11.59 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.1%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wi-Fi 6 Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Wi-Fi Alliance has announced the launch of a new standard of wireless network called Wi-Fi 6, which offers better performance when faced with the issue of growing number of devices and higher traffic density. This network also comes with support for uplink multi-user Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO). Wi-Fi 6 has new features with better power management for Internet of Things (IoT) based devices with new low power and sleep mode enhancements. In addition, rapid adoption of IoT devices and Industry 4.0 technologies globally is expected to rise demand for Wi-Fi 6, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

which increases amount of data that can be transferred per packet, enables Wi-Fi 6 to achieve a nearly 40% improvement in pure throughput. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6 achieves a more effective use of spectrum, for instance, they divide existing wider channels into smaller sub-channels. As a result, there are more channels accessible overall, which makes it simpler for endpoints to find a direct way to access point. Organizations can use Wi-Fi 6 to solve bandwidth and range problems brought on by older technologies such as Information Technology/Operational Technology (IT/OT) integration or Internet of Things. In addition, they enable businesses to accommodate cutting-edge innovations such as 4K/8K video and Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR). Numerous use cases exist in this industry, such as telemedicine, wireless only offices, field help from a distance, virtual training, and cooperation. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Emergen Research has segmented the Wi-Fi 6 market on the basis of product, installation, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware

Solution

Service

Location Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Indoor

Outdoor

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Education

Government

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Wi-Fi 6 industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Wi-Fi 6?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

