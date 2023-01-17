Electronic Flight Bag Market Size, Analysis, Trends, and Regional Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing safety concerns and real-time access of information is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.95 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electronic Flight Bag Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

EFB is an electronic device built for crew members and flight decks to perform their flight management work more efficiently and effectively. Rising demand for innovative electronic flight bag solutions improves airline efficiency by reducing ground operation expenses and expediting pilot workflows. For instance, Jeppesen created a set of EFB solutions that enable most important tools and data exchange over aircraft connectivity, lowering expenses of flight plan generation, dissemination, and storage by fully digitizing flight briefing process. In a similar vein, Thales Group created and developed Thales Pad, a flight plan hardware component coupled with Aviobook software package. An Aircraft Interface Device (AID), an electronic flight plan system with performance, dependability, portability, and affordability, provides a seamless connection between this package and avionics suite.

The hardware segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. EFB hardware includes any portable electronic display equipment created particularly for use in flight deck or cabin. EFB devices may make quick calculations for fuel loading or aircraft performance as well as save and display a wide variety of aviation data. The commercial segment is expected to register a substantially fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing fleet of commercial aircraft. In addition, rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, relentless advancements in aviation technology, including use of lightweight carbon composites for aircraft manufacturing, and increase in number of airline passengers are also driving revenue growth of the market.

Key companies operating in the Electronic Flight Bag market include:

Thales Group, Teledyne Controls, Collins Aerospace, The Boeing Company, Jeppesen, Lufthansa Systems, Airbus SAS, DAC International, Esterline Technologies Corporation, and CMC Electronics Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Electronic Flight Bag market on the basis of product, installation, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Commercial

Military

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Portable

Installed

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Electronic Flight Bag industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Electronic Flight Bag?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

