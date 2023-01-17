Defibrillator Market Share,Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of target diseases is a significant factor driving global defibrillator market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 11.2 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Defibrillator Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The global defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 26.0 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of training and awareness programs on defibrillators is a major factor market revenue growth. Defibrillator is a medical device used to deliver therapeutic shock to patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Although, installing an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is not required for workplaces to follow 1981 Health and Safety (First-Aid) laws.

Usage of implantable and automated external defibrillators has problems, which is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. AEDs used in public places are periodically prone to malfunction because of problems with the battery, software, and hardware. Therapy may be postponed or may result in fatalities without defibrillation. As a result of technical issues with the way device administered shocks, electrical issues, and hardware configuration, several defibrillators have been recalled over the years. Poor product performance and, in extreme cases, patient mortality are both possible consequences of defects.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Defibrillator market include:

Medtronic, Stryker, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Biotronik, and CU Medical Systems, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Defibrillator market on the basis of product, installation, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators

Dual-Chamber ICDs

Single-Chamber ICDs

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

External Defibrillators

Manual & Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

Fully Automated External Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

Prehospital Care Settings

Public-Access Markets

Alternative Care Facilities

Home Care Settings

Other End-Use

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

