According to CMi Global (API) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Forecast&Share Surpass US$ 355.87 Bn | 2030

Custom Market Insights

The (API) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market was at US$ 211.23 Bn in 2021 and is growing to US$ 355.87 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6% |2022 - 2030|

Global (API) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market was estimated at USD 211.23 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 355.87 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% | 2022 - 2030 |” — Custom Market Insights