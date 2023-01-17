According to CMi Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market Size, Forecast & Analysis Surpass US$ 250 Bn | 2030
The Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market was at US$ 10.8 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 250 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 45% | 2022 - 2030.
According to the study, The Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market was estimated at USD 10.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 250 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 45% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market: Overview
Crowdfunded real estate providers can provide investors access to exclusive private market investments that might not otherwise be offered to the general public. Additionally, they frequently provide larger returns than publicly-traded REITs, which reflects the potential higher risk involved with these investments. Real estate crowdfunding increases and diversifies investors’ financial holdings while maintaining an overall balanced portfolio of financial investments, including stocks, bonds, and other equity holdings.
Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market: Growth Drivers
Real estate crowdfunding enables investors to purchase a portion of real estate rather than the entire asset. The rising awareness of the mentioned benefit of real estate crowdfunding propels the market’s growth. Additionally, real estate firms have shifted their preferences from the conventional way of raising large-scale investments to increasingly preferring digital funding procurement methods and other real estate crowdfunding tools that focus on crowdsourcing for the funding of commercial real estate projects.
This shift has been fueled by the growing digitalization and the proliferation of advanced technologies in the real estate industry. Thus, it is anticipated that the growing use of blockchain for private fundraising in commercial real estate activities will significantly influence the growth of the global real estate crowdfunding industry from 2022-2030.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/real-estate-crowdfunding-investment-market/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 45% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment market size was valued at around USD 10.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 250 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on investor segmentation, the institutional segment is predicted to dominate the market throughout the projected period.
D) Based on model segmentation, the equity segment is anticipated to witness a high CAGR during 2022-2030.
E) Based on sector segmentation, the commercial/industrial segment held the larger market share in 2021.
F) On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region led the global real estate crowdfunding market. The increase in commercial real estate activity, supported by the region’s increasing industrialization surges the need for financing in various real estate projects and is principally responsible for the region’s market growth. A few other aspects that are projected to contribute to the market expansion throughout the forecast period include the rising popularity of lending-based platforms and the government’s supportive initiatives for crowdfunding regulations.
On the other hand, the market in North America is primarily driven due to the expanding construction of commercial real estate properties and the growing popularity of crowdfunding platforms. Canada’s real estate crowdfunding market is expected to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years. Furthermore, Europe’s market for real estate crowdfunding is predominantly led by countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, among others.
The UK’s real estate crowdfunding market had the highest market share in 2021. This growth is primarily attributable to rising debt investments in real estate as well as rising interest among non-institutional investors in investing through crowdfunding platforms in the real estate sector, which is supported by the sector’s high expected returns and the region’s supportive regulatory environment.
Key Players
DiversyFund, Inc.
Crowdestate AS
Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc.
Groundfloor Finance Inc.
CrowdStreet, Inc.
Fundrise, LLC
RealCrowd, Inc.
EstateGuru OÜ
RM Technologies LLC.
AHP Servicing LLC
The Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market is segmented as follows:
By Investors
Institutional
Individual
By Model
Equity
Lending
By Sector
Commercial & Industrial
Residential
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
