According to CMi Global Lingerie Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 93.1 Billion By 2030, At 8.5% CAGR

The Global Lingerie Market was estimated at USD 46.55 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 93.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Lingerie Market: Overview
The European region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. And there’s a large amount of working population of women in the European region the market is expected to grow well. As the manufacturers are engaging in improving their product portfolio the market will continue to grow in the coming year. Innovative designs and colors will play an important role in the growth of the market.
The North American region is also expected to grow well in the coming years due to the increased purchasing power of the women in this region. Online retailing is expected to play an important role in the growth of the North American market. Digitalization has also played an instrumental role in the growth of the market. As a large number of prominent players are based in the North American and European regions the market in these regions will continue to grow well in the coming years.
Lingerie Market: Growth Drivers
Manufacturers of lingerie concentrate on providing a proper fit for the diverse consumer base. These companies are mindful of the social and cultural outlooks of various nations. The increased purchasing power of the developing nations has been instrumental in the growth of the market.
As these products are accessible in developing nations across the globe the market will continue to grow in the coming years. This market is driven by functional wear. In order to provide better comfort and effective coverage, manufacturers are concentrating on providing products that are functioning specifically. Growing demand for stylish undergarments will drive the market growth for lingerie across the world. Increased mindfulness about the brand will also lead to the growth of the market in the coming years.
Manufacturers are concentrating on providing creative products for intimate wear and this is one of the factors that will drive the market growth in the coming years. As a large number of women population is working in the corporate sector the demand for lingerie will continue to grow in the coming years.
The women of the working class will have a greater demand for these products as they have a high amount of disposable income. In developing nations, there is a growth in the demand for functional lingerie due to the awareness about these products are other factors that will drive the market growth order improved standard of living and better hygiene practices. The demand for luxury Lingerie will also grow in developing nations due to an increase in the purchasing power of women in these regions.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lingerie market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Lingerie market size was valued at around USD 46.55 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 93.1 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Increased sophistication in the woman population across the globe. variations are provided in the product in order to meet the demand of the diverse class of women. These products are offered in different types of materials and fashion.
D) Increased exposure to social media is expected to provide better opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. Social media has been instrumental in increasing the reach between consumers and marketers. use of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram has boosted the sales of lingerie in recent years.
E) This market is seen to be extremely fragmented. There are a large number of manufacturers present in the market across the globe. These manufacturers are posing tough competition for the key market players. These manufacturers are providing good quality materials with lower prices and better designs.
Regional Landscape
The sales of the Lingerie should be maximum through the multi brand stores. The availability of the trial facility at these physical stores will drive the market growth in the coming years. The buying decision of the consumers is aided by the availability of an associate which helps in choosing the correct pattern and size. The sales of these products through the online platforms are also expected to grow as many market players are available on these platforms. Portals of Victoria’s Secret and jockey international will also be helpful in the growth of the market in the coming years.
Key Players
Victoria’s Secret
Pink
Zivame
GapBody
Amante
Bare Necessities
Calvin Klein
Triumph
Marks And Spencer
Jockey
The Lingerie Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Brassiere
Knickers
Cheaper
Sportswear
Others
By Distribution Channel
Multi brand stores
Specialty stores
Online platform
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
