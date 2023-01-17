Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,003 in the last 365 days.

Governor issues statement on arrest of suspect in shootings at elected officials’ homes

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement following the arrest of former Republican state house candidate Solomon Peña on allegations related to shootings at the homes of multiple local elected officials:

“I commend the Albuquerque Police Department, State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff and the District Attorney’s Office for a successful partnership to apprehend the suspected perpetrator. There is no place in our society or our democracy for violence against any elected official or their families, and I trust the justice system will hold those responsible for such attacks to full and fair account.”

You just read:

Governor issues statement on arrest of suspect in shootings at elected officials’ homes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.