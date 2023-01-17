Governor issues statement on arrest of suspect in shootings at elected officials’ homes

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement following the arrest of former Republican state house candidate Solomon Peña on allegations related to shootings at the homes of multiple local elected officials:

“I commend the Albuquerque Police Department, State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff and the District Attorney’s Office for a successful partnership to apprehend the suspected perpetrator. There is no place in our society or our democracy for violence against any elected official or their families, and I trust the justice system will hold those responsible for such attacks to full and fair account.”