APT Padel Tour Announces A Revolutionary Rebrand to A1 Padel

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trailblazing Padel circuit, APT Padel, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding globally. The rebrand to A1 Padel comes after the development of its circuit and strategic growth initiatives and reflects their goal of being a first class experience for players and fans within the sport of Padel. A1 Padel offers a more modernized, and memorable name that transcends throughout the diverse Padel community.

A1 Padel (formerly APT Padel Tour) was founded in 2020 by Fabrice Pastor, in order to expand the sport of Padel as well as provide players with the best professional environment possible. After the partnership with Infinity Sports owner, Ike S. Franco in October 2022, A1 Padel will continue to expand globally, as the U.S. becomes a major growth strategy for the circuit.

The new brand of A1 Padel includes a new identity consisting of a revised logo, tagline, that will appear across all platforms both digitally and in person. The tour collateral, website, social media, and merchandise feature the clean stream-lined look that is the the new A1 Padel brand, a modern and easily recognizable logo. The essence of A1 connotates a positive and aspirational brand. A1 Padel achieves to be a leader in world class events with the best players in the world while celebrating its six year player contracts. A commitment that has not been accomplished by any other Padel circuit in the world.

"A1 Padel's focus has always been to enhance the player and fan experience and the new branding brings innovation and rebellion to the sport of Padel," said Fabrice Pastor, Founder of A1 Padel. "The former brand, APT Padel Tour, will always be a part of our history, but a new and progressive brand will better align with the property's objectives. With an evolving, youthful fan base, A1 Padel meets the needs and engagement of this global audience."

As A1 Padel's expansion continues in North America, there is a plan to roll out a grassroots program that will help continue to develop players. The Fabrice Pastor Cup will be a major initiative introducing audiences to the sport. In addition, a franchise plan will roll out in 2023 where official A1 Padel Clubs will be developed throughout the U.S.

"We are excited to get audiences of all ages engaged with the sport of Padel," said Ike S. Franco, CEO of Infinity Sports and partner in A1 Padel. "As we initiate a grassroots program with A1 Padel, the engagement with U.S. fans will continue to rise and allow the sport to be positioned as a lifestyle platform in America. We are certain that athletes and sports fans all over the U.S. will enjoy the competitive nature and excitement of the sport of Padel."

ABOUT A1 Padel

A1 Padel is an international padel circuit founded in 2020 by Fabrice Pastor, who is also the CEO of Monte Carlo International Sports. The aim of this tour is to promote the development and the internationalization of padel, one of the fastest growing sports in the world. In 2022 the tour travelled to 14 cities, 11 countries and 3 continents. Monaco and New York join forces to confirm the status of A1 Padel as the best padel circuit in the World. In 2023, the tour will travel to a minimum of 20 cities, 17 countries and 4 continents.

A1 Padel – aitor.lanz@a1padelglobal.com

Infinity Sports - arianna.wagar@infinitybrands.com

Arianna Wagar, Infinity Sports, (212) 421-1500, arianna.wagar@infinitybrands.com

Aitor Lanz, A1 Padel, +377 (97) 77 51 01, aitor.lanz@a1padelglobal.com

