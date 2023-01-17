Motobyo, the Online Automotive Marketplace, Featured on SIRIUS/XM “Wharton Business Daily”
Motobyo has been designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals with the intent to give consumers control in the buying and selling of used cars.
George Lekas is the Founder & COO of Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.
Motobyo is a peer-to-peer marketplace, a little different than the digital entrants that we’ve seen in the last couple of years where it’s basically just a car dealership with a website.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, was recently featured with an interview with George Lekas, Founder and COO, on Sirius/XM Ch. 132 Business Radio.
The interview on “Wharton Business Daily” with host Dan Loney is now available online at https://youtu.be/P-Z8X6D1dZs.
During the discussion, Lekas revealed the origin of Motobyo and the vision behind the Philadelphia-based tech startup.
“Motobyo is a peer-to-peer marketplace, a little different than the digital entrants that we’ve seen in the last couple of years where it’s basically just a car dealership with a website,” said Lekas. “It’s for consumers looking to get a little more than trade-in value for their vehicle, and to get access to traditional dealer-only tools like extended service contracts, financing, things that typically you had to go to a dealer to get. All of the benefits that help the buyer and the seller to a better final outcome.”
Motobyo, which launched this past July in Philadelphia as its first market, will soon be expanding into other markets.
“There’s 40-plus million US vehicle transactions done every year, that's a very, very steady market and there's about 13 million that are sold peer-to-peer every year,” Lekas said. “I'm not talking about classics or exotics, but meat of the market regular cars. We see the number of vehicles traded into dealerships actually lowering and people looking to maximize their return. They're paying the most they could possibly pay for a new car. Getting the most for your used car becomes important to them. What we're seeing on the marketplace are 23 percent higher values than a typical trade in value.”
Available exclusively online, Motobyo is an automotive marketplace connecting everyday consumers interested in selling or buying their used car. The platform is designed to help both buyers and sellers who are interested in saving time, hassle, headaches and money. To learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com.
Motobyo founder & COO George Lekas interviewed on Sirius/XM "Wharton Business Daily."