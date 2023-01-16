Submit Release
LEDAKKA CONSULTING LTD is Excited to Launch the “Chamberlain Program”

Ledakka plans to nurture the elites and is confident to provide more of our client's solutions on household management.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lin Liu, general manager of Ledakka, is proud to launch the “Chamberlain Program” on 01/13/2022. The “Chamberlain Program” recruits individuals who at least have a bachelor's degree in business administration or a related field and plus at least 3-5 years of working experience. Upon the student's graduation from the program, and if he/she ranks at 15% of the class, he/she will be offered work opportunities to become a chamberlain associate.

Ledakka constantly updates and upgrades the business simulation software incorporated in the program and now Ledakka has a new venture, “Chamberlain Program”, which has already attracted countless public enterprises which have shown interest as collaborators and co-developer.

We believe as the social development program, a lot of families not just only need a housekeeper, but a chamberlain or a chamberlain associate who is a master of dealing with all complicated tasks and duties within a household no matter where it is located. Ledakka plans to nurture the elites and is confident to provide more of our client's solutions on household management.

Introduction of Ledakka: Ledakka International Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. is an education training and consulting organization focusing on the high-end training market in Greater China. More than 80% of the company's teaching team has a doctorate degree, and the consulting team is equipped with top-notch multi-dimensional solution customization, training, and consulting capabilities. With the world's leading management training courses as the core, it is committed to providing the most forward-looking and high-quality training and consulting services for enterprises and other organizations and cultivating high-quality comprehensive management talents for enterprises.

CONTACT: Ellen Liu
COMPANY LEDAKKA CONSULTING LTD
PHONE 4085120949
EMAIL Ellen@ledakka.com
WEB http://techmarkworld.com.cn/


