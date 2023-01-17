Greek Scientologists Say ‘What You Know About Drugs Can Protect You’

Drug-Free World volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Athens bring the truth about drugs to high-traffic areas around the city. People appreciate receiving the Truth About Drugs booklets.

Bringing the truth about drugs to Athens families

ATHENS, CAPITAL CITY, GREECE, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Athens chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World have an overriding purpose: To save lives by spreading the truth about drugs.

They are driven by what they have observed themselves: that drugs harm society by destroying lives, blunting productivity and increasing crime.

Sponsored by the Church of Scientology of Athens, the group brings its message to high-traffic areas around the city. They distribute the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs booklets that contain the short- and long-term effects of the 14 most commonly abused drugs including alcohol.

In addition to booklets, Foundation for a Drug-Free World has produced public service announcements and a feature-length documentary in which former addicts communicate the cold, hard truth about the effects of these substances.

Volunteers encourage anyone wishing to help youth to reach out to them and protect them with the truth about drugs. Foundation for a Drug-Free World has made this very easy to do by creating a series of free E-courses that includes the information from the booklets and audiovisual properties. These courses are offered in 20 languages including Greek.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) states, “for every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.” But the impact of drug education and prevention programs goes beyond a monetary comparison. As the UNODC adds, drug-prevention strategies contribute to “the healthy and safe development of children and youth to realize their talents and potential and become contributing members of their community and society.”

Churches of Scientology support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Humanitarian groups and individuals who have adopted the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative are featured in episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. From the Czech Republic to India and from Colombia to the streets of Los Angeles, the program speaks to youth the world over.

Humanitarian groups and individuals who have adopted the Foundation's Truth About Drugs initiative are featured in episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. From the Czech Republic to India and from Colombia to the streets of Los Angeles, the program speaks to youth the world over.