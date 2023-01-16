New Times Hair Becomes #1 Hair System Manufacturer & Wholesaler in USA

The success comes as a result of the company’s resounding reviews, high volume of sales, and expansive global reach.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Times Hair is pleased to announce it has risen to the top as the #1 hair system manufacturer and wholesaler in the United States.New Times Hair is a wig manufacturer for distributors with a factory that covers an expansive area, employs over 100 skilled craftspeople, and has over 150,000+ social media subscribers. In its warehouse, the company stocks more than 80,000 hair systems in over 40 different models and 50+ colors that are ready for immediate shipment.Recently, with its business rapidly growing over the past 10 years, New Times Hair has become the leading high-end hair system manufacturer and wholesale wig factory in the United States. This announcement comes as a result of its vast experience in export trade, with a market scope now covering Europe, North America, the Middle East, and India. Not only that, but New Times Hair boasts countless reviews from salon owners, hair replacement businesses, wholesale toupee suppliers, and many other businesses who have come to depend on the company to make their dreams become reality.“Choosing a trustworthy and long-term wholesale toupee supplier was a tricky thing for me until I met New Times Hair,” says client, Ryan. “I still remember my first impression of the bulk orders, they are just fabulous and I am really pleased. The logistics and patient and considerate customer service has done so much to boost my business now and in the future.”New Times Hair is globally known for its wide breadth of products and services, including:• Women’s wig wholesale• Men’s toupee wholesale• Lace hair pieces• Human hair wigs• Medical wigs• Hair extensions• And much moreFor more information about New Times Hair, please visit https://www.newtimeshair.com/ About New Times HairBeing the official supplier of the leading human hair wig distributors in the US, New Times Hair is dedicated to providing businesses with different products, including men’s toupees, women’s wigs, toppers, and hair extensions on a long-term basis. The company caters to large and small wholesalers, online shop owners, salon owners, hair stylists, and regional wig and toupee distributors.