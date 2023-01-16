As Cat Cloning Rises in Popularity, @clonekitty is Leading the Way

Clone Kitty is the only social media account that educates about and promotes cloning across all platforms.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where pet cloning is becoming popular now more than ever before, social media content creator, Kelly Anderson , is at the helm for educating the public about this new and thrilling technology.Kelly Anderson is a popular social media cat cloning influencer from Austin, Texas. She is a devout pet lover and mom to two fur babies, a Siberian Husky named Ghost, and a Ragdoll cat named Belle – a furry feline who was cloned from Kelly’s original cat, Chai, one year ago.In her most recent news, Kelly is excited to announce that her social media accounts are leading the way to educate the public about cloning. Her Instagram page for example, @clonekitty , boasts 65k followers and, on TikTok , she has a whopping 113k - with more being added each day."When I cloned Chai, I just wanted to carry on a piece of my cat - I never wanted to bring her back from the dead," Kelly says. “While this was my initial goal, I’m so excited to have inadvertently become an advocate for cat cloning. I get all kinds of questions about cloning, the process, how similar Belle is to Chai, and so much more, so I figured I’d put everything I have into helping others understand the process. It’s been highly rewarding in many ways – I get to do something I love, talking about something I love, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outreach I get from the public.”Currently, Belle is the only cloned cat on TikTok, and Clone Kitty has become the only social media account that educates about and promotes cloning across all platforms.For more information about Kelly, Belle, or to follow their story, please visit https://clonekitty.com/ About Kelly AndersonKelly Anderson grew up in the hill country of Texas in a little town named Bulverde. From a young age, Kelly found her passion in photography, animals, and writing – having obtained a Bachelor of Art in English Writing and Rhetoric. In her spare time, Kelly trains dogs at the professional level.