Clos Du Paws Luxury Dog Daycare in Sonoma Announces the Donation of a Portion of Proceeds to Family Dog Rescue
Luxury Dog Daycare in Sonoma to Donate a Portion of Proceeds to Pet Shelter Focused on Giving Dogs Homes
It is truly gratifying to be able to have the opportunity to make a difference and give back to our wonderful community in this way.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clos Du Paws, a luxury cage-free boarding facility for dogs offering both daycare and overnight options, announced today that they will donate a portion of their proceeds to Family Dog Rescue, a non-profit that gives dogs in need a second chance through medical care and a loving family of their own.
— Howie Bartz
Family Dog Rescue (FDR) recently relocated to Sonoma, California from San Francisco. During their time in San Francisco, they were able to rescue over 10,000 dogs including puppies, adults, mixed breeds, purebreds, and dogs with disabilities. They focus on providing medical care, temperament analysis, spay/neuter, vaccinations, and in the long run, a forever home with a loving family for each dog they take in. They are excited to continue their work in Sonoma where they will have the space and resources to focus on the services that are critical to ending dog homelessness.
Sonoma is the ideal location to continue the shelter’s work and the city has seen an influx of dog-related businesses opening in the area, including the launch of Clos du Paws last year. Clos du Paws is the first-of-its-kind cage-free dog boarding and daycare facility which sits on a 13-acre vineyard estate. The dogs in their care are able to enjoy leashed walks through the vineyard and a ½ acre fenced dog corral.
Owner and operator of Clos du Paws, Katie McQueary, has had a love affair with dogs since her family rescued a Shitzu/Terrier mix named Holly when she was a child. McQueary is passionate about serving her community and especially the four-legged members of it. She currently volunteers at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, as well as Family Dog Rescue. She is excited to welcome more like-minded businesses to the charming city of Sonoma and is thankful to be able to help where she can.
“On behalf of Clos du Paws, I am thrilled to welcome Family Dog Rescue to our beautiful city. I am so grateful that we are able to donate to their cause and hope our contributions will make an impact in ending dog homelessness,” said Katie McQueary, founder of Clos du Paws.
“It is truly gratifying to be able to have the opportunity to make a difference and give back to our wonderful community in this way,” said Howie Bartz, a board member of Family Dog Rescue and a partner in Clos Du Paws.
In addition to their continuous donations, Clos du Paws is happy to contribute to the cause by fostering dogs from Family Dog Rescue until they can be placed with a forever family. With a bold mission of providing care, critical medical treatment, loving homes, and second chances for deserving pets, Family Dog Rescue has its work cut out for them - but refuses to give up on these worthwhile and oft-forgotten animals. With the help of Clos du Paws and their new community in Sonoma, there is no stopping Family Dog Rescue.
For more information and media coverage, please visit www.closdupaws.com, email closdupaws@gmail.com or call 650-238-4014
####
About Clos Du Paws
Clos du Paws is a luxury dog daycare and boarding facility that provides a warm, loving home environment for your pet while you are away.
Clos du Paws originated in 2022. Set on 13 acres, canine guests are able to enjoy beautiful walks with vineyard backdrops, an oversized dog run, and rest in a beautiful wine country cottage consisting of 1,000 sq feet, heating and ac, and plenty of windows. Dogs are truly on a vacation of their own while they stay at Clos du Paws.
For more information, please visit www.closdupaws.com
Katie McQueary
Clos Du Paws
+1 (650) 238-4014
email us here