Rustic Party Venue Dallas - Reds Roadhouse

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red's Roadhouse is a rustic party venue Dallas destination. The best party venue in Dallas hosts all types of parties, from birthdays and quinceaneras to weddings and baby showers. Reds Roadhouse has been hosting amazing and memorable parties for many years. This article will summarize the rooms offered, the packages offered, and what makes Reds Roadhouse different than all the other party and wedding venues in DFW. Subscribe to Reds Roadhouse social media platforms in order to stay abreast with upcoming events, blackout dates, and promotional offers.

A Party Venue Dallas Can Trust

Party venues are a very popular service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rustic wedding venues in Dallas like those at Reds Roadhouse are difficult to find. Reds Roadhouse is a trusted choice for parties of all types, including rustic weddings. A good venue will have options and be flexible and able to hold 200 plus people. There are several options for party venues in the DFW area, but the most exceptional rooms will be found at Reds Roadhouse. Find out more about Reds Roadhouse by calling and scheduling a tour.

Venue Rooms at Reds Roadhouse

Reds Roadhouse offers several venue rooms that deliver spectacular customized results. When using a party planner like Reds Roadhouse, clients can expect nothing but the best. Reds Roadhouse has been serving the Dallas area for years and understands how to throw the party much desire. From large rooms that hold hundreds of people to smaller rooms that are perfect for intimate gatherings, Reds has it all.

Wedding Venue packages offered by Reds Roadhouse

When looking for a wedding venue in Dallas Fort Worth area, the packages that the venue offers weigh heavily on the decisions the bride and groom make. Reds Roadhouse has four different packages from which to choose:

Bronze- Choice of room for ceremony as well as a 4-hour reception in the garage room for up to 100 guests. This package includes two appetizers of choice.,

Silver- The Silver Package includes a choice of room for the ceremony and reception for 4 hours and can accommodate up to 150 guests. Included is a choice of tacos or BBQ sandwiches.

Gold- The Gold Package really starts turning up the party! For up to 200 guests, this choice of room is perfect for the ceremony and reception. This package includes four appetizer trays as well as the choice of any buffet option.

Platinum- The Platinum package offers it all. It includes the ceremony and reception room for up to 200 for 4 hours, four Appetizer trays, a buffet option, DJ, Valet Service, Photographer for five hours, and most importantly, a champagne toast for all guests.

All packages are customizable. Simply contact the Reds Roadhouse party planner today.

Why Choose Reds Roadhouse?

There are other options for party venues in Dallas and Fort Worth, but none with the creativity and organization found at Reds Roadhouse. Some party planners seek to plan large ceremonies and events, while others want a more intimate location. When it comes to available venues in the Dallas Fort Worth area, some fire halls, restaurants, or elk lodges offer space, but planning the rest must be done independently. Take the stress out of the party planning for an upcoming event and call Reds Roadhouse to discuss the packages they offer.

When it comes to wedding venues, no one does it better than Reds Roadhouse. With years of experience, wedding parties are a familiar project for Reds Roadhouse staff. When looking for a rustic wedding in the Dallas, Fort Worth area, trust Reds Roadhouse to get exceptional service.

Reds Roadhouse

1170 Kennedale Pkwy Unit B, Kennedale, TX 76060

(817) 483-5200

https://redsroadhouse.com/

https://redsroadhouse.com/wedding-packages/

