Polysport Forms Exclusive Partnership with Prominent Swiss Flooring Producer Conica

The Nashville distributor eyes expansion of running tracks for U.S. high schools & Universities

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polysport, a national installation company for sport surfacing solutions, announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Conica, a Switzerland-based worldwide leader in sports and recreational flooring production.

Billy Jenkins, managing director for the U.S. division of Conica, said the new partnership, effective Jan. 1, 2023, authorizes Nashville-based Polysport to become a distributor and installer nationwide solely for Conica sport flooring products including indoor and outdoor athletic tracks, playgrounds and tennis courts.

Jenkins said the move to exclusivity follows a long term collaboration between the two companies during which time Polysport worked to highlight Conica’s global reputation of high-quality products and created an operations plan based on the individualized needs of U.S. clients, from budgetary to performance to environmental.

“Conica is the best polyurethane product in the world for sports surfaces. One of the key things we needed here in the U.S. to get that great product here was a localized distributor that could warehouse the product and get the logistics in place in order to best service the clients and the end users,” Jenkins said. “Polysport does that by having their own localized warehouse and personnel, which allows them to fulfill the orders in a timely fashion and with great technical expertise and guidance from Conica.”

For more than 40 years, CONICA has been engineering floors for sports, industry, healthcare, residential buildings and other leisure areas. Materials are produced in Switzerland and Great Britain, with sales reaching Europe, Africa, Middle East and America. The company recently announced an expansion into the Asian market.

The company’s growth with Polysport in North America will service every client in need of a running track – from K-12 private and public schools to top-tier university track programs and professional track athletic venues.

“With a focus on International expansion, we are thrilled to partner with Polysport to bring the American market our top-quality products of sports flooring and applications,” said Chirag Shah, CEO of Conica.

Polysport has installed hundreds of Conica tracks at high schools, where the company is placing a major focus. Jenkins said 70 tracks were installed in 2020, and just two years later, the company saw an increase in demand of more than 50 percent after fulfilling 150 orders by the end of 2022. He attributes the growing success of the product in the United States to Conica’s extensive research into creating track systems with components that work seamlessly together as well as the availability for different price points.

Conica materials are also backed by the highest global safety standards, Jenkins noted, which is a major consideration for school officials and coaches, who are also looking for an economical solution that offers performance and longevity.

“We are so happy to be able to bring the products of the best manufacturer in the world when it comes to running track systems and components,” Jenkins said. “We have a solid distributorship, in-depth consultations, certified installers who are trained exclusively in Conica products and a stellar warranty. All of this means our clients are getting the best product that fits their athletic institution’s needs”

About Conica

Conica, headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, has been developing and manufacturing innovative seamless flooring solutions based on polyurethane and epoxy resins for sports, games, leisure as well as other areas for over 40 years. Conica is part of the Serafin group of companies based in Munich. Visit the company’s website at www.conica.com.