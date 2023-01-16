Expanse Studios present its newest slots at SiGMA Africa 2023

/EIN News/ --

LAS VEGAS and NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just few weeks after revealing their latest slot games – Wild White Whale and Zombie Apocalypse – the Expanse Studios comes to Nairobi, Kenya, to showcase its latest product at the stand BR21 of Sigma Africa 2023, from 16 to 19 January.



Sigma Africa, the oldest continent’s landmark gaming exhibition, brings together gaming executives, charity professionals, regulators and managers worldwide to examine the latest developments in the industry.

The expo will help galvanize this exciting era of prosperity by acting as a hub of networking for the brightest minds on the African continent the betting and gaming industry has to offer, along with thousands of guests from other continents.

Featuring over 30 sportsbooks licensed in the country alone, Kenya is the third largest gaming market in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Expanse Studios was founded in 2017 by industry veterans with the goal of bringing a unique approach to game development by combining cutting-edge gaming design and aesthetics with great music and top-tier animations.

Slot, casual, card, roulette, and table games demos from Expanse Studios, including the most recent releases, will be available for play at the Sigma Africa, as the company continues to expand into new regions and provide the best gaming experience possible.

To book a meeting with one of the industry’s quickest growing rising stars, send an email at contact@expanse.studio or visit expanse.studios.

The market share of Expanse Studios is growing rapidly, due to the success of its of slot, table, skill and lottery games in HTML5 technology, integrated with the industry’s best aggregators and featuring fully customisable promo tools such as free spins, multi-level progressive jackpots and tournaments.

