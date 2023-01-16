Hernia Repair Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 10.9 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hernia is the abnormal exit of tissue or an organ, in which organ or fatty tissues bulges out through a weak spot. Hernia occurs when an organ, fatty or intestine tissue squeezes through weak spot or hole in surrounding muscle or connective tissues. Hernia occur at abdominal wall and can be visible as external bulge when straining or bearing down. Most common types of hernias are, Femoral Hernia – which occurs in upper thigh or outer groin. Inguinal Hernia– it occurs in inner groin. Ventral Hernia – it occurs in general abdominal or ventral wall. Incisional Hernia – it occurs through an incision or scar in abdomen. Umbilical Hernia – it occurs at belly button. Hiatal Hernia – it occurs inside the abdomen along the diaphragm or upper stomach. Surgical operation that is used for the treatment of the hernia is hernia repair which is widely used across the globe. Depending upon its location hernia medical condition is of many types which may include femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, epigastria hernia, and para-umbilical hernia. Medical devices that are used to treat the hernia condition are nothing but hernia repair devices. Hernia mesh is a medical device which helps in supporting damaged tissues around hernias as it heals. Surgeons place the hernia mesh across the area surrounding the hernia which attached with staples, stitches or glue. Pores present in the mesh allows the tissues to grow into device. Non-absorbable or composite mesh is best for hernia repair as it don not come in contact with bowel. Hernia is repaired by surgery as a surgeon push the bulging tissue back into place and repairs the weakened connective tissues and muscles called as hernia defect by using supportive material for strengthening weakened area and help tissues to stay in place. Main types of hernia surgery are robotic repair, open repair and laparoscopic repair. Hernia can be repaired only by surgery. However, rising incidence of hernia diseases has given positive impact on target market growth.

The report "Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Product Type (Fixation Devices, Sutures, Tackers, Permanent & Absorbable, Sealants and Adhesives, Meshes, Synthetic, Biologic, and Surgical Instruments), By Repair Type (Tension Repair and Tension Free Repair), By Hernia Type (Incisional Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia, Femoral Hernia and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Highlights:

In April 2022, Arise Medical has received 510(k) approval from U.S. FDA for its drug-embedded synthetic hernia mesh. Newly developed hernia mesh is designed based on company's patented formulations used for reducing risk of microbial colonization during surgical implantation. Newly developed synthetic hernia mesh is made up of polypropylene material which is embedded with antibiotics rifampin and minocycline for eliminating the bacterial contaminations like MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, and E. coli, at surgical sites.

In February 2021, W.L. Gore & Associates has launched the GORE SYNECOR Intraperitoneal Biomaterial in Europe, Middle East & South Africa. Newly launched device is designed with new synthetic hybrid material for addressing unmet needs in complex hernia repair, by providing rapid vascularity and permanent strengthening with low profile for single and effective hernia repair. Newly launched device is flexible and comfortable with easy unrolling, handling and optimal placement.

In February 2020, Baxter International Inc., has completed the acquisition of Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier. Seprafilm is used as an adjunct for reducing extent, incidence, severity of adhesions used in certain pelvic & abdominal surgeries. Seprafilm also significantly help in reducing extent & severity of adhesions in patients who undergoes uterine myomectomy.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Hernia Repair Devices market is rising incidence of hernia. Surgical mesh as a hernia repair device has become more effective and research has shown a lower recurrence rate of using mesh and chances of hernia recurrence is decreased by 50% by using mesh. Use of surgical mesh has improved outcome of patients by decreased operative time and minimized recovery time. Some complications related to hernia repair with surgical mesh should be overcome by the manufacturers who develop hernia repair devices by manufacturing standard and high quality hernia repair products. However, rising incidence of hernia disease and rising need to heal and strengthen the diseased hernia tissue is expected to boost the demand for Hernia Repair Devices market across the healthcare industries over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Product Type (Fixation Devices, Sutures, Tackers, Permanent & Absorbable, Sealants and Adhesives, Meshes, Synthetic, Biologic, and Surgical Instruments), By Repair Type (Tension Repair and Tension Free Repair), By Hernia Type (Incisional Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia, Femoral Hernia and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Hernia Repair Devices Market accounted for US$ 4.83 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 10.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. The Hernia Repair Devices Market is segmented based on Product Type, Repair Type, Hernia Type and Region.

Based on Product Type, Hernia Repair Devices Market is segmented into fixation devices, sutures, tackers, permanent, absorbable, sealants and adhesives, meshes, synthetic, biologic, and surgical instruments.

Based on Repair Type, Hernia Repair Devices Market is segmented into open tension repair and tension free repair.

Based on Hernia Type, Hernia Repair Devices Market is segmented into incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal Hernia, femoral hernia and others.

By Region, the Hernia Repair Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Hernia Repair Devices Market

The prominent players operating in the Hernia Repair Devices Market includes, Johnson & Johnson, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Becton-Dickinson And Company, Medtronic Plc., Cook Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., and Braun Melsungen AG.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Product Type:

Fixation Devices Sutures Tackers Sealants & Adhesives

Meshes

Surgical Instruments

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Repair Type:

Tension Repair

Tension Free Repair

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Hernia Type:

Incisional Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

