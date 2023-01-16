Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies NRIA Membership Units Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of National Realty Investment Advisors LLC membership units (NRIA), against defendants Rey E. Grabato II, Daniel Coley O'Brien, Thomas Nicholas Salzano, Arthur Scutaro, Arthur Raymond Scutaro, Sr., Arthur Raymond Scutaro, Jr., Olena Budinska, Ivel Turner, Jeff Rosenberg, Mark Korczak, Byron Cartozian, and Brian Harrington on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired NRIA membership units. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nria.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that National Realty Investment Advisors LLC offered and sold NRIA, a membership unit in the NRIA Fund. Defendants used NRIA and the NRIA Fund to carry out a fraudulent scheme, including making and disseminating material misrepresentations and effectuating a Ponzi scheme to divert millions of dollars invested in the NRIA Fund for their own personal gain.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nria or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in NRIA membership units, you have until March 13, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

